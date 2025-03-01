"Worry bout getting out of jail" — Internet reacts to Tory Lanez wishing he was in Drake's shoes to battle Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Tory Lanez, who is currently in prison, has been expressing his opinions on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud from behind the cell. During a recent interview for the Full Send podcast, Lanez was asked about his verse on Handling Business feat. DDG where he raps:

"I be up prayin' and waitin' for the day that ni**as come for me the way he did Drizzy"

Clarifying that his verse wasn't a diss against Kendrick Lamar, Tory Lanez mentioned:

"I love to compete. You know what I'm saying? Like I almost wish, sometimes I wish I could have jumped in Drizzy shoes and just did the beef for him...Regardless like...that's how I feel about the situation."

Netizens took to social media platforms like X to express their opinions on Tory Lanez's statement on wanting to take up Drake's place in his beef with Kendrick Lamar. An X user taunted Lanez's current situation of being imprisoned for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet back in 2020. The user tweeted,

"Worry bout getting out of jail tory you beefing with the stallion rn"

"He lost to Megan the Stallion imagine Kendrick" an X user commented.

"Last time I checked, Tory had a tough time with Joyner Lucas…as great as JL is, Kendrick is a whole different animal. Let’s pack this conversation up" another X user mentioned.

"All this talking from a man who was ended by Megan Thee Stallion in “Shots Fired.” Take several seats in your prison cell Tory!" an internet user stated.

"he lost a war with a womans foot, he's cooked" another internet user said.

Additionally, some netizens speculated that Tory admitted Drake's loss to Kendrick Lamar by making the aforementioned comment.

"This how u admit your mans lost without saying it. “He was cooking ma mans I was wishing I was him I would’ve cooked that ni**a” - Tory" an X user tweeted.

"So Tory admits Drake lost" a netizen commented .

"He's really doing this for the rest of us artists"- Tory Lanez comments on Drake's lawsuit against UMG

While speaking at the Full Send podcast from prison, Tory Lanez talked about Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The Passionfruit rapper sued the music company in January 2025, on allegations of defamation by promoting Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

Drizzy claimed that UMG's promotion of the diss track resulted in the spread of a "false and malicious narrative" against him. While the rapper has received a mixed response for his lawsuit, Tory Lanez put forth his perspective on the same, stating:

"What Drake is doing no matter how you want to put it he's really doing this for the rest of us artists"

Defining the lawsuit as the beginning of a revolution, Lanez said that it takes one man to stand up against the wrong and others eventually follow. He also dubbed Drizzy as a "very smart individual" adding he's like a "war general" whose grand scheme with the lawsuit will eventually make people realise what he had been doing all along.

Drizzy has supported Tory Lanez's release from prison and Lanez has nothing but words of praise for the rapper. During the Drizzmas Giveaway Stream in December 2024, Drizzy gave a shoutout to Lanez by saying "3 up T" wherein the number is speculated to sound like the word "free" and also looks like broken handcuffs in writing.

