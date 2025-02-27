"I wish I could help everybody" — Drake tells fans not to be embarrassed to bring a sign to his concert as it "takes a lot of courage"

A video of Drake addressing his fans who brought signs to his concerts asking for money recently circulated on the internet on February 27, 2025. For context, a photo of fans holding up signs asking for the Canadian rapper's financial help for various situations, including buying engagement rings to paying off mortgages, went viral on social media amid the rapper's Australia and New Zealand tour, leading many online to dub the situation "dystopian," as per the Independent.

In the clip, which was from his February 25 show in Brisbane, the rapper assured fans that he didn't mind them bringing such signs to his shows, saying there was nothing to be embarrassed about. He also expressed his desire to be able to help everyone, saying:

"I wish I could help everybody. But, I want you to know, I don't want anybody to ever be embarrassed bringing a sign to the show, trying to get their dreams and their blesses made, you know. I want you to... I want you to understand when you look around this room, sometimes it takes a lot of courage to make a sign about something that's serious, you know."

He referenced a sign a fan brought to the Brisbane show the previous night that asked for the rapper's help to pay for his mother's cancer treatment, saying:

"People talking about money that they don't have, you know, last night, last night, we had a guy who brought a sign that was asking for his mother's cancer treatment. That's a tough thing to come to a show and be thinking about that the whole time."

Exploring the instances of Drake reportedly giving his fans money

During Drake's "Anita Max Win tour" in Australia and New Zealand, the rapper reportedly helped out several fans by giving them thousands of dollars for various reasons. During the February 19 show in Sydney, Drake spotted a pregnant fan in the mosh pit holding a sign that asked him to be her "rich baby daddy," referencing his 2023 song of the same name.

In a Tiktok video uploaded on X on February 19, the rapper could be seen immediately asking his security to remove the fan from the mosh pit for her safety and upgrade her to the VIP sections, saying, "Get her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000."

According to Billboard, he played a game of rock-paper-scissors with a fan and, despite winning, reportedly gave them $20,000 to buy their dad a car during the same Sydney show.

During his February 9 show in Melbourne, Drake gave one fan $25,000 for holding a sign that mentioned his son's name that read, "Adonis for President.”

“You’re showing a lot of love to my son, so on behalf of me and Adonis, we’re going to give you 25 grand,” the rapper said.

Drake reportedly gave another fan, who was allegedly celebrating her birthday, $20,000 to spend on a birthday dinner for her and her friends during the same show, as per Billboard.

In other news, Drake canceled the last four shows, two in Australia and two in New Zealand, of his "Anita Max Win Tour" due to a "scheduling conflict." The rapper's team assured fans that they were looking into rescheduling the shows as soon as possible via a statement to Rolling Stone Australia on February 26, saying:

"We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows. All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

Drake is also basking in the success of his collaborative Valentine's Day album with PartyNextDoor, titled $ome $exy $ongs $ U, which topped the Billboard Hot 200 the first week.

