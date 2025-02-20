"Drake giving away money like it’s nothing" — Internet reacts to Drizzy kicking a pregnant fan out of mosh pit by giving her VIP tickets

Drake has been making headlines recently, and the latest instance is a viral video from his concert at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, on February 19, 2025. The video captures the rapper asking a pregnant fan to get out of the mosh pit before gifting her VIP seats and $30K.

Lately, Drake has been giving away huge lumps of cash to concertgoers. During his recent show, he noticed the expecting mother while reading fan signs. Her sign read, "I'm 20 weeks pregnant." In the now-viral clip, Drizzy reacts by saying:

"Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there. Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000,' he told his security, before asking 'Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?"

Netizens quickly took to X to express their thoughts on Drizzy's gesture toward the pregnant woman. One X user tweeted:

"Drake giving away money like it’s nothing at his shows 😂 love it"

"He’s not wrong 😭 mosh pits be going crazy sometimes," an X user commented.

"Drakes the man of the people 🙌🏻 It was dope to be there in person," another X user mentioned.

"My goat 🐐 will always give you money. Love him for that. Always sprinkling some cash," a fan stated.

"Giving away 30k like it’s nothing😂🔥 goals," an internet user said.

Some netizens speculated that the fan interaction was staged while some questioned if the pregnant woman got the money Drizzy announced:

"He buying folks off now lol truly a great politician," an X user tweeted.

"I really wonder if anyone has got the cash he promised," a netizen commented.

"Not planned at all.....LOL," another netizen remarked.

Footage of Drake throwing his sandal at a drone turns out to be Stake ad: Details explored

On February 18, 2025, footage of a drone invading the perimeter of Drake's penthouse in Australia surfaced online. In the video, the Passionfruit rapper spots the drone, flinches a bit, and tries to knock it down with one of his slides. However, the rapper fails, and the drone flies away, zooming out to capture a wide shot of the building and Australia.

After the footage began trending and sparking discussion online, Drake took to Instagram on February 19, 2025, to reveal that it was all part of a Stake ad. At the beginning of the video, the drone is positioned in front of the rapper's laptop, displaying the gambling website. Given Drizzy's well-known partnership with Stake, some fans had already speculated that the clip was an advertisement.

Drake captioned the post:

"The stakes are high…but so am I."

The Instagram post revealing the Stake ad featured merchandise from the rapper's Anita Max Win Tour, a branded shirt of the gambling brand, and a clip of Big Daddy Marc singing Nokia.

Meanwhile, Drizzy is currently performing across Australia and New Zealand for his ongoing Anita Max Win Tour. It began on February 4, 2025, from Perth and is set to conclude on March 16, 2025, in Auckland. The tour marks the One Dance rapper's return to Australia after eight years, as he last performed in the region during his Boy Meets World Tour in 2017.

