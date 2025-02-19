"They are doing the worse": Internet reacts to Spotify allegedly putting Kendrick Lamar's music under Drake playlists

Spotify recently made headlines after the platform reportedly added Kendrick Lamar's music under Drake's playlists. On February 19, 2025, Akademiks TV shared a screenshot of Spotify through X (formerly Twitter), featuring two songs.

Ad

The first on the list was Drizzy's Teenage Fear followed by Kendrick Lamar's Poetic Justice, featuring Drake. Netizens took to the comments section of the X post by Akademiks TV to share their reactions. One of them seemingly criticized Spotify by writing:

"They are doing the worse."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Among other responses, a few users alleged that Apple Music was also doing the same thing by including Lamar's music in Drake's playlists. Another person stated that Kendrick would have preferred to remove the song from the playlist.

"Apple did the same," an X user wrote.

"They doing that on Apple Music too," a netizen stated.

"Wow if I was Kendrick I would personally ask for it to be removed. But he won't… it's part of their blueprint," one of the reactions reads.

Ad

Many people argued that Poetic Justice was included in the playlist since it was originally a song by Lamar and it featured Drizzy.

"That's because Drake is on poetic justice but okay", an X reaction mentioned.

"Poetic justice is deada*s one of drakes best verses wtf are u talking about", a netizen commented.

"Is Drake not in that song? Yall gotta be stopped", an X user reacted.

Ad

In November 2023, Drake filed a pre-action petition against Spotify and Universal Music Group for artificially boosting the streams of Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us. He withdrew the petition in January 2025. Spotify denied these allegations and claimed it did not work with Universal Music Group to boost Not Like Us.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance bringing more success to his latest album

While Kendrick Lamar was trending last year for his rap battle with Drake, he had a surprise in store for his fans in November 2024. He released an album titled GNX, which arrived almost two years after his last major project, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Ad

Lamar's recent Super Bowl performance broke viewership records and got a positive response. GNX has returned to the top spot on the US Billboard 200, as per Variety. Apart from this, two other albums of Lamar, Damn and Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City reached the tenth spot on the same list.

Ad

Apart from this, Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, which was released in May 2024, has also grabbed the first spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 after a long break.

The rapper was previously trending on the same chart after the Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert held on June 19, 2024. Kendrick Lamar also performed Not Like Us during the concert.

Meanwhile, Drake released a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, shortened to $$$4U, on February 14, 2025. The 21-track album broke the first-day streaming record as it became the most streamed R&B/Soul album in the history of Apple Music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback