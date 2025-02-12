"Drake too scared to speak up" — Netizens react to Drizzy allegedly liking post claiming NFL added crowd noises to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show

Following Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LXI on February 9, 2025, Drake has not shared any direct response so far. The duo had a rap battle last year where they released multiple diss tracks, addressing each other's lives in the lyrics.

As per the latest update, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat reacted to Kendrick Lamar's show during a live-streaming session, and Rap Card shared a video of the same through Instagram on Wednesday, February 12. Kai Cenat was heard saying in the clip:

"I'm probably a better masseuse really don't bother nobody but they run it by me if I got the. Okay, oh my god. They add sound effects to this sort of NFL sh*t. Oh my f*cking God. Alright, so right here there was no set. I just heard crowd sounds all my life right? Here that was those house f*ck they had our affects. I did not know that."

The post grabbed a lot of attention after Drake reportedly liked it. While he did not make any comment below the post, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by NFR Podcast on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to Drake's alleged action. A user alleged that Drake was "scared" to share his opinion of what Kai Cenat said about Kendrick Lamar's performance and wrote:

"Drake too scared to speak up & say it himself cuz he got cooked."

Among other responses, a user claimed that Drake is obsessed with Kendrick Lamar alongside another seemingly making fun of Drake's habit of liking social media posts.

"Bro is obsessed with Kendrick, he will never heal," a user wrote on X.

"Bro back to liking Instagram posts cus he know he can't go bar for bar," one of the reactions reads.

"He needs to speak up if this is true and not go liking ig posts," an X reaction mentioned.

People even replied to Kai Cenat's claims about Kendrick Lamar's performance in the live video.

"Kai needs to stop lying for real," an X user reacted.

"It's literally true as well, no one was feeling that wack performance bruh," a netizen commented.

Kendrick Lamar addressed his problems with Drake in a recent interview

Back on February 6, 2025, Lamar appeared for an interview with Apple Music, speaking about his dispute with Drake. Kendrick said during the conversation with hosts Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis that he aimed to keep the rap battle like a sport and continued:

"That's cool too, but I love when artists grit they teeth. I still watch battle raps, I still watch Smack URL from Murda Mook to Lux to Tay Roc, my bro Daylyt. This always been the core definition of who I am, and it's been that way since day one."

Following Kendrick Lamar's show on February 9, 2025, his diss track Not Like Us has created new records with big streaming numbers on Spotify. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the track witnessed a rise of 430% in streaming, and Lamar's other songs like Humble recorded similar numbers.

