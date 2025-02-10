Apple Music is facing backlash after a tweet posted during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LVIII performance sparked outrage among fans.

On February 9, 2025, Apple Music, the music streaming platform of Apple, posted a tweet on its official X account referencing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us during his Super Bowl LVIII performance in Las Vegas.

The tweet quickly sparked reactions across the platform, with fans of both artists weighing in. Many criticized Apple Music for what they perceived as an unprofessional stance, while others vowed to cancel their subscriptions in protest. One netizen commented:

Trending

"Picking sides is crazy."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, several users on X indicated that they were canceling their Apple Music subscriptions, with some even suggesting they would stop using iPhones altogether. Others expressed surprise at a major corporation involving itself in an ongoing rivalry.

"Cancelling @AppleMusic @Spotify how much?" a user on X commented.

"Well I cancelled my Apple Music subscription— and I am planing to leave the iPhone in the coming months," one more wrote on X.

"Damnnn I’ve never seen companies jumping in like this. Yall are doing too much — starting to smell funny," a third wrote.

Moreover, some accused Apple of turning its back on Drake, noting that the company had played a significant role in launching and promoting his music.

"It’s so crazy to think that a brand whose entire existence & launch is related to Drake would do this lmao. This feels like a beginning of June moment. I can’t wait to see the month change & watch the corporate back peddling," a user on X commented.

"Sorry apple but we YouTube for music," one more commented.

"You got a returning subscriber for Apple Music," a third wrote on X.

Apple Music has not responded to the backlash or explained the tweet. Neither Kendrick Lamar nor Drake has commented on the situation.

Apple Music makes headlines with a tweet during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Show

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, Apple Music tweeted a message referencing Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, which seemingly targeted Drake in 2024 during their lyrical battle.

While the company has not explained the tweet, it coincided with Lamar's Super Bowl performance, potentially highlighting the ongoing rivalry between the two artists.

"They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us.... #AppleMusicHalftime," Apple Music tweeted.

Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The performance began around 8:00 PM ET and featured appearances by SZA, Serena Williams, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Super Bowl kicked off at 6:30 PM ET, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The setlist for the halftime show was as follows:

Unreleased song

squabble up

HUMBLE.

DNA.

man at the garden

peekaboo

luther (with SZA)

All the Stars (with SZA)

Not Like Us

tv off

The performance was available on Fox, Fubo, Tubi, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV. As of now, Lamar has not commented on the performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback