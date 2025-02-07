The iPhone SE is Apple's foray into the budget smartphone market. The last SE model was released in 2022, and Apple will reportedly introduce a new one soon. The iPhone SE 4 should be the next SE model, which has been in the rumor mill for some time. The latest reports from Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman suggest it could launch next week, preferably on February 11, 2025.

This article analyzes the new reports and explains what you can expect from the upcoming release of the iPhone SE.

The Apple iPhone SE 4 will reportedly be released next week

iPhone 14 colors (Image via Apple)

The first iPhone SE was launched in 2016, and the last was in 2022. It mostly went through iterative changes in its six-year period. In fact, the latest iPhone SE 2022 still features the body of the iPhone 8 with TouchID, which was released in 2017. The iPhone SE model is in desperate need of a change, which could come in the form of the iPhone SE 4 or whatever Apple ends up calling it.

Despite rumors about the new phone circulating for a while, there was no concrete indication of when we could expect it. However, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that the iPhone SE 4 could launch as early as next week, possibly on February 11, 2025. Apple typically releases new products on a Tuesday, so this report certainly lines up.

Besides, Mark Gurman has a good track record of accurately leaking information about Apple products before they are released, so he has credibility. Apple hasn't announced anything about an upcoming event, so the Bloomberg analyst believes the new iPhone SE 4 could be revealed on the website, along with the PowerBeats Pro 2 earbuds.

Expected specs of iPhone SE 4

iPhone 14 design (Image via Apple)

According to Mark, the iPhone SE 4 is codenamed V59 and will come with a design change and upgraded tech inside. Apple is expected to update the SE model to feature the chassis of the iPhone 14, which has a FaceID notch and a bezel-less display; however, don't expect dual cameras. The company has always used a single camera for its budget devices, which is unlikely to change with the iPhone SE 4.

Also, instead of the TouchID-based fingerprint sensor, the new iPhone is rumored to have FaceID, just like other iPhones. The FaceID, however, is expected to be in the form of a notch and not Dynamic Island, just like what you can find in the iPhone 14.

Mark also believes the new iPhone SE 4 could be powered by the Apple A18 chipset to ensure it supports Apple Intelligence. You can also expect the phone to sport the USB-C port since EU laws mandate it.

Expected price of iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE has been historically priced below $400, except for the iPhone SE 2024, which was launched at $429. However, considering the design and the number of upgrades that the SE 4 model is expected to have, a price increase is all but certain. In fact, Mark Gurman believes it could cost around $500.

However, please note that none of it is official, and you should hear more when Apple releases the iPhone SE 4 next week.

