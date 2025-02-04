The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is for users who want a larger screen at a reasonable budget. You don't need a Pro iPhone to get the large-screen experience. The Plus model can deliver that as well, but with fewer features, which is why Apple was able to price it $100 cheaper. The iPhone 15 Plus also has the new dynamic island previously exclusive to the iPhone Pro models.

While the iPhone 15 Plus was quite cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro, it wasn't enough to convince a few users. However, owing to a price cut at Best Buy, it is now cheaper than before.

In this article, we will discuss whether the iPhone 15 Plus is worth the discounted price tag and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus can be yours for under $830

The iPhone 15 Plus was originally priced at $899, which was pretty close to the cost of the Pro model, so it wasn't that attractive. However, the phone has received a $70 price cut, which brought the price down to $829 on Best Buy.

Here's everything you must know about this Apple iPhone 15 Plus:

Specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Operating system iOS 18.2 Memory & storage 6GB RAM and 128/256/512GB internal storage Camera setup 48+12MP rear camera setup and 12MP selfie camera Battery and charging 4383mAh with 20W wired and 15W wireless charging

Design and display

iPhone 15 Plus design (Image via Apple)

The design of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus hasn't changed much, but that can be a good thing since it allows your muscle memory to work if you upgrade from an older iPhone like the iPhone 14 Plus, 13 Pro Max, or even 12 Pro Max as the shape and size of the phone is strikingly similar. However, the design is subjective, and not everyone likes it.

As for the build quality, it's solid with no flexing or bending, even when pressure is applied, thanks to the strong aluminium frame. The rear panel is made of glass, which not only makes the phone more sophisticated but also allows for wireless charging to pass through.

The display of the iPhone 15 Plus has a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This display has accurate colors and can get bright when using the phone outdoors. It's a great display, but its refresh rate is limited to only 60Hz, which is its only caveat. Other phones in the same price range have 120Hz.

Performance

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is powered by the A16 Bionic, which is a powerful chipset that can go toe-to-toe with many other chipsets in costlier phones. It can run apps and games smoothly without breaking a sweat or overheating.

The gaming performance is also incredible, and most games can run at the highest graphical settings with high FPS for a visually pleasing experience. Here are some benchmark results of the Apple A16 Bionic chipset:

Benchmarks Score GeekBench 6 (Single-Core) 2627 GeekBench 6 (Multi-Core) 6838 3DMark Solar Bay 4294

Camera

iPhone 15 Plus camera (Image via Apple)

There's a dual camera setup on the back of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus, which consists of a primary and an ultra-wide camera. The primary received a big upgrade in the form of a 48MP sensor, which can take some amazing pictures and is on par with the iPhone 15 Pro. The images produced by this camera have superior detail levels and high dynamic range.

The ultra-wide camera also takes some great pictures with similar quality as the primary camera but with a 120˚ wide FOV (field of view). The selfie cameras at the front can click some high-quality selfies with a fair amount of facial details in the subject's face. Even the skin tone is accurately preserved now as long as there's a good lighting condition.

Battery life

The battery is amazing on the Apple iPhone 15 Plus. It can deliver a battery life close to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is far costlier. This iPhone can last 1 - 2 days on a single charge with light usage that includes calling, texting, music, movies, and more. This level of battery life is possible due to the large battery capacity and power-efficient chipset.

Should you consider buying the Apple iPhone 15 Plus?

iPhone 15 Plus colors (Image via Apple)

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is a great phone, considering all that it delivers. Everything from the design and display to the camera and battery is fantastic. Even the gaming performance is excellent, which, combined with the large battery capacity, makes it a truly great gaming phone. The only caveat is the 60Hz refresh rate, so it may not be ideal for gamers who want to play games at 120 FPS.

Everything else about this phone is top-notch, and its discounted price tag of $829 makes it an even better deal. Therefore, if you need a great phone that can do it all, then the iPhone 15 Plus is a great choice, and you should consider buying it. However, if you think it is still too costly, you should consider the Apple iPhone 13 instead, which is available at a much cheaper price tag.

Irrespective of which iPhone you choose, you should hurry because both deals are expected to expire soon.

