Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS drops to the lowest price on Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 9 is a bit older in 2025, but it remains one of the most affordable Apple Watches in the market. Many people consider Apple Watches to be the best in the business, and they are not wrong. These smartwatches are deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem, and their health-tracking accuracy is on a different level.

Apple Watches are just miles ahead of its competition in the market, and that's why people rely on them. However, they are also quite expensive and simply unaffordable for budget-conscious consumers. Thankfully, the Apple Watch Series 9's price has dropped significantly on Best Buy, making it more affordable now.

In this article, we will discuss whether this smartwatch is worth the current deal price and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) with GPS is available for under $310

The Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS (Image via Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) with GPS was originally sold at $429, which is a lot of money for a health-tracking smartwatch. However, it has received a $120 price drop on Best Buy, bringing its price down to just $309, which seems like a good deal.

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 9:

Specs:

Specifications Details Display 1.9-inch Retina LTPO OLED screen with 2000 nits brightness Chipset Apple S9 Dual-core chip Operating system watchOS 11.2 Size 45mm Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS Battery and charging 308mAh with wireless charging

Design and display

The craftsmanship of the Apple Watch Series 9 is on a different level. The body is crafted from Aluminum using a CNC-machining process. The finishing and the curved edges are extremely smooth, giving it a polished texture that not only looks good but feels great as well.

The display has a 1.9-inch Retina LTPO OLED screen, which can get as bright as 2000 nits outdoors. The color reproduction is accurate, and the contrast ratio is extremely high, which allows for a vibrant picture quality. It's a great display that looks good, irrespective of whether you use it indoors or outdoors.

Performance and health tracking

Calling feature in the Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS (Image via Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is equipped with the Apple S9 Dual-core chip and watchOS 11, which allows for a smooth user experience. Swiping through the user interface and launching apps feels smooth. Even the animation fluidity looks so good.

Siri got a big boost in performance, thanks to the new chip, which allows Siri requests to be processed locally. This results in faster responses from Siri and makes voice dictation feel more natural.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has all the important sensors, including blood oxygen, an optical heart sensor, irregular/low heartbeat detection, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, and more. The health monitoring via these sensors is pretty accurate, making this watch effective in detecting cardio issues before they get serious.

All of this data gets synced with your other Apple devices, allowing you to monitor your health from the device of your choice. Also, its deep integration with other Apple devices allows you to pick up calls or message your friends directly from the smartwatch.

Battery life

The Apple Watch Series 9's tracking capabilities (Image via Apple)

The battery life is the weakest part of the Apple Watch Series 9. Apple claims 18-hour usage on a single charge, which means you won't be able to track your sleep pattern at night unless you are ready to charge the smartwatch twice a day. However, you can increase the battery by disabling features like heart rate tracking, which tracks heart rate every minute.

Still, it's not a deal breaker. You will just have to charge the watch twice a day if you use all the features or just once if you are comfortable with a few features disabled.

Should you consider buying the Apple Watch Series 9?

The Apple Watch Series 9 has all the health tracking features you would want to see in a smartwatch and more. It is also deeply integrated into Apple's ecosystem, which significantly increases its uses and functionalities. Moreover, the user interface of this watch is smooth, which certainly enhances the experience.

This Apple Watch is better than all other smartwatches in the same price range, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm). It not only has a bigger, brighter, and sharper display than the Galaxy Watch but also boasts better performance and useability. However, do note that the Galaxy Watch has more app support.

Considering everything the Apple Watch Series 9 offers, we believe its deal price tag of $309 is justified, which is also slightly cheaper than the price tag of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm). Therefore, we can happily recommend this Apple Watch, but this deal price won't last forever, so you may want to hurry.

