86-inch LG 4K TV hit the lowest price on Best Buy

Large-screen TVs above 70 inches are quite expensive, and as the screen size increases, the cost also rises exponentially. The 85-inch LG TV was quite costly, but as luck would have it, the price has now come down under $800 at Best Buy. Watching movies and television series on such a huge screen is a delight, and this television could be a great addition to your living room.

In this article, we will explain if the 86-inch LG 4K TV is worth its price tag and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions. The price mentioned herein is subject to change.

The 86-inch LG 4K TV is available for under $800

LG UT75 86” 4K TV with Smart WebOS (Image via LG)

The LG UT75 TV features a large 86-inch 4K panel, which is infused with a powerful processor to deliver a fantastic viewing experience. However, its original price tag was a bit too high, but now, this LG television has dropped to the low price of $799.99 at Best Buy, which is an excellent deal considering everything it has to offer.

Here's everything you need to know about this monitor:

How's the image quality of this TV?

The 86-inch 4K panel of this LG TV is powered by the α5 AI Processor Gen7, which helps drive superior visual quality. The display supports a wide color gamut, which is fine-tuned to deliver excellent image quality with HDR.

The screen can also get quite bright, which minimizes reflection and makes the colors pop. The α5 AI Processor Gen7 can decently upscale low-res content into 4K resolution for a better viewing experience.

What are the unique features of this TV?

Smart WebOS features (Image via LG)

Here are some of the most unique features of the LG UT75:

Large 86-inch screen.

4K resolution

Accurate color tone with HDR support

HDR10 certification

α5 AI Processor Gen7

Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming support

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Dual Stereo speakers with AI Sound 5.1 support

Smart WebOS with 300+ free channels built into the TV

Should you consider buying this 86-inch LG 4K TV?

The LG UT75 delivers sharp and crisp visuals, thanks to the large 4K panel. Even non-4K content looks great on this screen. The sound is also great and is loud enough for everyone in the living room to hear properly. It comes with support for game streaming and has free channels built into it. All in all, this is a great television, and it has everything a smart TV should.

The $799.99 price tag isn't cheap, but it is justifiable considering the huge 86-inch screen. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new television, you should consider this LG TV.

