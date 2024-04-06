5 best budget 4K gaming monitors

The demand for the best budget 4K gaming monitors has significantly increased in recent years. Whether you're a casual gamer seeking an immersive experience or a seasoned pro honing your craft, these displays stand as the quintessential gateway to elevating your gaming endeavors.

Renowned for their capacity to deliver impressive details with unparalleled precision, 4K gaming monitors boast impressive pixel density, positioning them as the definitive choice for gaming enthusiasts. The options are many, but making the budget-friendly decision depends on an individual’s requirements and interests.

We've rounded up the finest 4K monitors to consider while keeping the budget intact.

What are the best budget 4K gaming monitors to buy now?

1) Dell S2722QC

One of the best budget 4K gaming monitors to invest now (Image via Dell)

The Dell S2722QC features a 27-inch screen with incredibly accurate colors and user-friendly connections. It comes with variable refresh rate support and has a slow response time and low input lag. You get plenty of ergonomic adjustments, USB-C, a VESA mount, and built-in speakers with the monitor.

The design is attractive and sturdy with thin display bezels around. HDR is supported, though turned off by default. With HDR turns on the brightness and contrast ratio gets a boom. However, titles that don’t support HDR can look rather dull.

Specification Dell S2722QC Panel Type IPS Display size 27-inch Ports HDMI 2.0, USB-C, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Features VESA mount, inbuilt speakers, AMD FreeSync Refresh rate 60Hz Price $299

The features of this device earn it a spot on the list of the best budget 4K gaming monitors. It has a low contrast ratio in SDR mode and a modest color gamut. If the display performance is your priority, choose a different device on our list.

Pros:

Interestingly, it comes with a USB-C port.

It supports 4K with HDR.

It boasts internal speakers.

Cons:

Mediocre contrast ratio in SDR mode.

The color gamut is unassertive.

2) Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q

Top 4K gaming monitor at a competitive price (Image via Asus)

The Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is a favorable pick among the best budget 4K gaming monitors. It has all the features you would need in a decent display to play your top-pick titles. It supports HDR10 technology, Nvidia and AMD adaptive sync technologies, black-value brightening, blue-light reduction, and many other advanced specs to enhance your experience.

Asus also focuses on the build of the device. You get an ergonomic design with the option to adjust the height of the display by up to six inches; you can even tilt or rotate the device to find your perfect position.

Specification Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q Panel Type IPS Display size 28-inch Ports DisplayPort, HDMI, analog audio jack Features Height adjustment, FreeSync and G-Sync Refresh rate 60Hz Price $299

The only big tradeoff of this device is a 60Hz refresh rate. While it is not a big issue considering the price point, it might be a bit limiting for gamers, especially in FPS games like Call of Duty. However, you can overclock your panel for better smoothness.

Pros:

It boasts additional gaming features.

You get plenty of ergonomic adjustment options.

Cons:

The refresh rate is limited to 60Hz only.

FreeSync supports only up to 48Hz of refresh rate.

3) LG 32UN500-W

An overall budget gaming monitor with 4K resolution (Image via Amazon/LG)

The LG 32UN500-W is a phenomenal device with a 4K UHD resolution, HDR support, FreeSync, and AdaptiveSync. Unlike its most competitors amid the best budget 4K gaming monitors, it uses a VA panel, giving it deeper blacks and higher contrast.

It has good pixel density, a high contrast ratio, and a solid color gamut. The 32-inch size is a huge size to enjoy the games. Make sure you have adequate space to place the monitor.

Specification LG 32UN500-W Panel Type VA / W-LED Display size 32-inch Ports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, 3.5mm Audio Out Features AMD FreeSync, DCI-P3, HDR10, integrated speakers Refresh rate 60Hz Price $349

Although the LG 32UN500-W gives an adequate port, it lacks USB connections. Also, you didn’t get any adjustable option to set the monitor, which is a bity of an annoyance considering the huge size of the monitor. But it's a personal opinion. Besides this, you wouldn’t find any other deal breakers.

Pros:

The build quality is decent.

If features Adaptive-Sync functionality.

VA panel is used.

Cons:

No adjustable option is given with the stand.

No USB port is available.

4) Samsung UR59C

Curved gaming monitor at an affordable price (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung UR59C is a curved monitor with a pixel density of 139 pixels per inch. The color accuracy is top-notch, and you won't see any image distortion regardless of the huge screen size. It also comes with an anti-glare layer, which keeps reflections out of the way, so you can seamlessly enjoy gameplay.

Although Samsung doesn’t market this monitor as a gaming peripheral, it boasts a “Gaming mode” which comes in extremely handy at times.

Specification Samsung UR59C Panel Type VA / W-LED Display size 32-inch Ports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, 3.5mm output Features Game mode, selected monitor adjustments Refresh rate 60Hz Price $379

Samsung's UR59C has a snappy 4ms response time, a high-contrast VA panel, and accurate after calibration which makes it one of the best budget 4K gaming monitors to buy right now. However, it lacks G-Sync and FreeSync and there is no VESA mount.

Pros:

It delivers impressive pictures.

The built quality is premium and sturdy.

Cons:

It doesn’t support any adaptive sync.

It needs calibration.

5) Acer - Predator XB273K

Gaming monitor with high refresh rate (Image via Amazon/Acer)

Acer Predator XB273K is a 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel, G-Sync support, 4ms response rate, and a 144Hz refresh rate, the highest among all the best budget 4K gaming monitors mentioned in our list. The contrast is excellent, the image quality is quite sharp and crisp, and the darks are impressive.

Despite being an old device, it offers excellent performance and outshines many of the recent releases.

Specification Acer - Predator XB273K Panel Type IPS Display size 27-inch Ports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort Features Vesa mount, G-Sync Refresh rate 144Hz Price $499

This monitor also supports HDR but it is rated at only 400 nits, which is quite low at this price point. There isn't much appeal in the design, but the performance is exceptional. There are not any significant shortcomings with the device.

Pros:

It has superb picture quality.

Dedicated specs for smooth gaming.

Cons:

It is a bit pricey compared to its other counterpart.

HDR is limited.

These are our top recommendations for the best budget 4K gaming monitors. We have listed versatile options to cater to distinct preferences. You can sele ct whatever best suits your needs.

