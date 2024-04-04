5 best RTX 4050 gaming laptops in 2024

The best RTX 4050 gaming laptops can handle most AAA titles comfortably. There would be little to no compromises, as the RTX 4050 series of cards are some of the best in the market and can run games at very high resolutions and framerates. While these devices are a small step down from RTX 4060 gaming laptops, they still offer incredible performance at a slightly lower price range.

What makes RTX 4050 laptops so good is that they offer a solid middle ground between high-end performance and affordability. Indeed, the average price of these laptops is around $1500, but it's still relatively lower than that of the higher-end variations.

This article lists the best RTX 4050 gaming laptops you can buy in 2024.

Note: This list is subjectivea and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best RTX 4050 gaming laptops to buy in 2024

1) MSI GF63 Thin

MSI GF63 Thin - One of the best RTX 4050 gaming laptops (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,599.99

The MSI GF63 Thin is the best RTX 4050 gaming laptop, given its spec-heavy build and display. It is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12650H and 32GB DDR4 RAM.

Specifications MSI GF63 Thin Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-12650H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 2TB SSD RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR4

You get a storage of 2TB and a large 15.6" FHD display with this device. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, you are sure to have a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience. Built with the Ada Lovelace architecture, the laptop offers AI-powered DLSS 3 support.

Pros:

Has a thin and light design that offers great portability.

It is generally one of the more affordable options despite having advanced specs.

Cons:

It has very limited upgradeability for RAM and storage.

The thermals might be a concern under heavy load.

Here's the buying link.

2) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 - One of the best RTX 4050 gaming laptops (Image via Acer)

Price: $1,295.99

Next on our list is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16. Coming from the gaming exclusive Predator series, this laptop is feature-packed and performs incredibly well on benchmarks. Powered by the 13th-gen Intel Core i7 13700HX, it can handle AAA titles with great ease. It has a 16-inch 165Hz LCD screen.

Specifications Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Display 16" LCD, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

With this device, you also get a decent base storage of 1TB SSD and 16GB DDR5 RAM, which is sufficient enough for lag-free gaming. However, you can always up your configurations as it can take up to 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD per slot.

Pros:

Has a large 16-inch display, and is great for immersive gaming.

Features a powerful cooling system for sustained performance.

It often comes with additional features like an RGB keyboard.

Cons:

Has a bulkier and heavier design compared to some options.

Relatively low storage, and gets pricey on higher configurations.

Here's the buying link.

3) Dell Alienware m16 R2

Dell Alienware m16 R2 - One of the best RTX 4050 gaming laptops (Image via Dell)

Price: $1,499.99

Next on our list is the Dell Alienware m16 R2, which features the newer processors by Intel, the Ultra series. While it shares similarities with the i7 processors, the Ultra 7 scores higher in terms of Integrated graphics and power efficiency. The laptop has a larger 16-inch display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, which is optimal for hardcore gaming.

Specifications Dell Alienware m16 R2 Display 16.0" QHD+, 240Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

You get a baseline storage and RAM of 1TB SSD and 16GB DDR5 with this device. However, the storage is configurable up to a whopping 8TB and 64GB RAM. The laptop also supports DLSS 3 and offers an incredible AI-powered performance boost.

Pros:

Features a powerful cooling system that allows for high sustained performance.

Has an excellent build quality with a premium design.

There are extensive customization options for RAM and storage.

Cons:

It is one of the pricier laptops on this list.

It is quite bulky and heavy compared to some competitors.

Here's the buying link.

4) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - One of the best RTX 4050 gaming laptops (Image via Asus)

Price: $1,864.99

Coming from the ROG line-up, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best RTX 4050 gaming laptops by Asus. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, which can handle multitasking and gaming comfortably when paired with the RTX 4050. It has a great lightweight build, thanks to the magnesium-aluminium body.

The laptop features a unique light-up display on the back called the AniMe Matrix for cool animations.

Specifications Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Display 14" FHD, 165Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

You get 1TB SSD storage and 16GB RAM in the base variant of this product. You can choose higher specifications, but they might end up costing significantly higher.

One of the downsides of this device is the 14-inch FHD display, which is relatively small, considering it is one of the more expensive laptops on the list.

Pros:

Excellent balance of performance and portability in a 14-inch design.

High-quality display options, including OLED panels on some models.

Strong build quality with a premium look and feel.

Cons:

Can be pricier than some RTX 4050 laptops.

Limited upgradeability for RAM and storage on some models.

Here's the buying link.

5) GIGABYTE Aero 14 OLED

GIGABYTE Aero 14 OLED - One of the best RTX 4050 gaming laptops (Image via Gigabyte)

Price: $1,824.99

Last on our list of the best RTX 4050 gaming laptops is the GIGABYTE Aero 14 OLED. One of the device's best features is its display. While it only has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen size of just 14 inches, it has the sharpest and most vibrant display out of all the options on this list. You also get a 2.8K QHD+ OLED display, which is perfect for gaming.

Specifications GIGABYTE Aero 14 OLED Display 14" QHD+ OLED, 90Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

The laptop has 1TB SSD storage and 16GB RAM. One of its downsides is the lack of upgradable RAM, as it is fixed for all variants. The device has an incredibly lightweight design and weighs just around 3.28lb (1.49kg).

Pros:

Has a stunning OLED display that produces vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Features a thin and lightweight design which adds a sleek aesthetic.

Has a relatively long battery life for a gaming laptop.

Cons:

Its performance might be slightly behind some competitors with the same RTX 4050.

Can be quite expensive for some.

Here's the buying link.

Check out other laptop articles by Sportskeeda:

5 best gaming laptops for students in 2024 || 5 best RTX 3060 gaming laptops in 2024 || 5 best RTX 4060 gaming laptops in 2024