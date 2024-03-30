5 best RTX 4060 gaming laptops in 2024

The best RTX 4060 gaming laptops can run the latest AAA titles in near-optimal settings. Such devices can handle high resolution, framerates, and performance with ease. This can be one of the best investments for serious gamers as there is little to nothing these laptops can't handle.

While laptops with this GPU might be expensive, they're extremely powerful and can be some of the best in the market. With so many options around, however, it can be difficult to choose the right model and configuration.

We've put together an article on the best RTX 4060 gaming laptops you can buy in 2024.

Best RTX 4060 gaming laptops to buy in 2024

1) Razer Blade 15

Razer Blade 15 (Image via Razer)

Price: $1,999.99

One of the best RTX 4060 gaming laptops would be the Razer Blade 15. This well-established brand focused solely on gaming with almost all its products belonging to the premium category. With the Blade 15 laptop, you get a 15-inch display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It's powered by the Intel Core i7-13800H and has 16GB RAM.

Specifications Razer Blade 15 Display 15" QHD, 240Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13800H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

You get storage of 1TB SSD which is upgradeable up to 2TB. There's also AI-powered DLSS 3, which enhances your framerates and offers a better game experience overall. The laptop has dual fans and provides great cooling, all while being much thinner than other options.

Pros:

Provides top-tier performance for its size and weight.

Its OLED display provides stunning visuals.

Has great configurations for gamers and creative professionals.

Cons:

It is the most expensive option on this list.

Some users might prefer a non-glossy screen option.

Battery life is average compared to other laptops.

Here's the buying link.

2) Asus ROG Strix G16

Asus ROG Strix G16 (Image via Asus)

Price: $1,699.99

Next on our list is the Asus ROG Strix G16, which is a part of the Asus' premium-gaming series. The ROG series is well known for producing one of the best gaming products, and the Strix is no exception. It's packed with power, featuring the latest 14th-Generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, making it one of the best RTX 4060 gaming laptops in terms of performance.

Specifications Asus ROG Strix G16 Display 16" QHD+, 240Hz Processor Intel Core i9 14900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

With 1TB SSD, you also get sufficient storage, which can be upgraded. It has a stunning 16-inch QHD+ display, with up to 500 nits of pixel brightness and 240Hz refresh rate. These specs are perfect for hardcore gaming; this is one laptop you don't want to miss.

Pros:

Provides excellent performance and great battery life thanks to its AMD processors.

Its large 16-inch display offers more screen space.

Has many customizable features that cater to hardcore gamers.

Cons:

It has a bulky and almost boxy design.

Build quality might not be as premium as some competitors.

Here's the buying link.

Also check out: The best RTX 3060 gaming laptops to buy in 2024.

3) MSI Stealth 15

MSI Stealth 15 (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,299.00

Next on our list is a strong contender: the MSI Stealth 15. This beast of a laptop that does incredibly well in terms of gaming performance, featuring the Intel Core i5-13420H and 16GB DDR5 RAM.

Specifications MSI Stealth 15 Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It has relatively less storage, totaling only around 512GB SSD. However, you can upgrade it later based on your preference. One noteworthy feature would be the laptop's subtle yet minimalistic design, which makes it suit both gaming and business purposes. If you're looking for a laptop that can game well but also want to use it for work, this is a great option.

Pros:

Provides an excellent balance between performance and portability.

Has an understated design that's suitable for work or play.

Provides a decent battery life compared to some gaming laptops.

Cons:

The thermals might be an issue under heavy load.

Its keyboard does not feature a num-pad, which can be a dealbreaker for some.

Here's the buying link.

4) HP Omen 16

HP Omen 16 (Image via HP)

Price: $1,599.99

The next option on our list is from HP's Omen series, dedicated for gaming. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the HP Omen 16 is a true champion in terms of performance when paired with the RTX 4060. Its Bang & Olufsen speakers produce incredible sound, providing an immersive experience for entertainment.

Specifications HP Omen 16 Display 16.1" FHD, 165Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It features a decent 1TB SSD storage, which is expandable, and a 16-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. However, it totals just 300 nits in terms of brightness, which is relatively low compared to the other options on the list.

Pros:

It provides solid performance for the price.

You can choose between Intel and AMD processors during the buyout.

Has good build quality and thermals for a balanced gaming experience.

Cons:

Has a very basic or generic design.

Its display might not be as bright as some of the competitors.

Here's the buying link.

5) Dell Alienware x16

Dell Alienware x16 (Image via Dell)

Price: $1,599.99

Last on our list of the best RTX 4060 gaming laptops is the Alienware x16. It comes from Dell's gaming-exclusive series and it is packed with gaming tech down to the minute details. It features the 13th-Generation Intel Core i7-13700H and a DDR5 16GB RAM.

Specifications Dell Alienware x16 Display 16" FHD+, 480Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 2TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

For almost the same price as other options on the list, it provides 2TB SSD storage, which is further configurable up to 4TB. It also offers an insane 480Hz refresh rate, much better than any other laptop featuring this list. However, it does have its share of drawbacks like its battery life, which is a total runtime of only around six hours.

Pros:

Provides over-the-top performance and has excellent cooling for demanding games.

Its customizable design elements cater to gamers who like to personalize.

Has an incredibly crisp and fast display.

Cons:

Higher configurations end up being substantially expensive.

Has a below-average battery life.

Here's the buying link.

