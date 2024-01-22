5 best Asus gaming laptops in 2024

Choosing the best Asus gaming laptop can be challenging due to the abundance of amazing options. Asus is renowned for its gaming devices, which offer sleek and attractive designs, high-quality graphics, quick refresh rates, and the latest features that enhance your gaming experience.

Whether you are an occasional gaming enthusiast or a seasoned player, this Taiwan-based brand caters to everyone. To assist you in finding the perfect device, we've compiled a list of the five best Asus gaming laptops in 2024

Best Asus gaming laptops in 2024

1) Asus Strix G18- G814JZR

One of the best Asus gaming laptops (Image via Asus)

The first pick on our list of the best Asus gaming laptops is the Asus Strix G18. Powered by an Intel Core i9 14900HX processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, it has an 18-inch, QHD+ ROG Nebula Display with a 240Hz peak refresh rate. All these features make it ideal for handling your favorite games with ease.

Specifications Asus Strix G18- G814JZR Processor Intel Core i9 Processor 14900HX 2.2 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.8 GHz, 24 cores, 32 Threads) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU RAM 32GB DDR5-5600 Storage 2TB SSD Display 18-inch, QHD+

Besides a 32GB DDR5 RAM, you will get a 2TB SSD. The device also boasts a great battery life, facilitating extended usage.

Pros:

You will get excellent CPU and GPU performance.

The battery life is exceptional.

Cons:

The overall design is basic.

The audio quality of the device is weaker compared to other devices.

Equipped with a 720p webcam.

2) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14- GA403UI

Premium gaming laptop by Asus (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a premium gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor. Alongside this powerful CPU, the device boasts an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Its outstanding performance is complemented by a glossy OLED display. You also get a backlit chiclet keyboard with a 1-Zone RGB touchpad.

Specifications Asus ROG Zephyrus G14- GA403UI Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Processor 4GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU RAM 16GB*2 LPDDR5X 6400 Storage 1TB SSD Display 14-inch, OLED

The latest Zephyrus G14 has undergone a major redesign, making it slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. However, it sports a smaller battery compared to the previous generation model.

Pros:

It comes with a 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display.

Much thinner and lighter than the previous model.

Cons:

It features a smaller battery than previous generations.

The maximum RAM capacity is 32GB only.

3) Asus ROG Flow Z13

2-in-1 gaming laptop (Image via Asus/Flipkart)

The ROG Flow Z13 stands out as one of the best Asus gaming laptops. Its 13.4-inch QHD+ display has a refresh rate of 165Hz. Weighing in at just 1.32 Kg (2.91 lbs), this sleek and lightweight laptop is a perfect choice for those who need a portable yet powerful gaming device. It is a touchscreen device, allowing it to be used as a tablet.

Specifications Asus ROG Flow Z13 Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor 2.6 GHz (24M Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 14 cores: 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU RAM 16GB*2 LPDDR5 Storage 1TB SSD Display 13.4-inch, QHD+

Asus ROG Flow Z13 marries the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor with 16GB*2 LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. It also features a 13MP camera and a 5MP IR camera.

Pros:

The design is unique and amazing.

Equipped with a decent camera setup.

Cons:

The battery life of this device is very short.

The bezels are very thick, and the 2-in-1 model may not suit everyone.

4) Asus ROG Strix Scar 18- G834JYR

Biggest screen gaming laptop (Image via Asus)

The Strix Scar 18 is an excellent gaming device that features an 18-inch, QHD+ Mini LED display, providing one of the best picture qualities in the market. Equipped with the RTX 4090 GPU, this laptop runs on the latest 14th Gen i9 Processor 14900HX. Additionally, it boasts a massive 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM and an expandable capacity of up to 64 GB.

Specifications Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 Processor Intel Core i9 Processor 14900HX 2.2 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.8 GHz, 24 cores, 32 Threads) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU RAM 32GB DDR5-5600 Storage 2TB + 2TB SSD Display 18-inch, QHD+, Mini LED

Buyers get a backlit chiclet keyboard with per-key RGB and great battery life in this device. All these features make the Strix Scar 18 one of the best Asus gaming laptops.

Pros:

Features a large 18-inch Mini-LED screen.

Equipped with the latest 14 Gen Intel Core processor.

Longer battery life compared to competitors.

Cons:

Portability is the biggest drawback of this device.

The speaker's volume is quite low.

No biometric feature is given.

5) Asus ROG Zephyrus G16- GU605MY

A gaming laptop with Intel AI Boost NPU(Image via Asus)

Our last pick for the best Asus gaming laptops is the ROG Zephyrus G16. It is a 16-inch device with a 2.5K OLED display. This powerful laptop houses the IntelCore Ultra 9 Processor 185H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090i, and 16GB*2 LPDDR5X 7467 RAM, alongside 2TB SSD. These specs are powerful enough to tackle high-end titles and applications without hiccups.

Specifications Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H 2.3 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 16 cores, 22 Threads) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU RAM 16GB*2 LPDDR5X 7467 Storage 2TB SSD Display 16-inch, OLED

Coupled with that, it has the Intel AI Boost NPU and 1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello.

That concludes our list of the five best Asus gaming laptops. If this doesn't cater to your interests, check out the best productivity laptops with Windows 11.