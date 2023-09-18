10 best productivity laptops with Windows 11

Laptops are essential tools for productivity, and with the release of Windows 11, there are more incredible options than ever before. The latest Windows version brings a significant update to the overall operating system, including a new Start menu, a revamped user interface with a centered taskbar, and a focus on elevating productivity through enhanced window management.

In this article, we will look at the ten best productivity laptops with Windows 11. These laptops use the power of Windows 11 to provide smooth multitasking and new features that meet the needs of modern work and creativity.

Acer Swift 3, ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED, Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 AMD, and seven other top productivity laptops with Windows 11

1) Acer Swift 3 ($649.99)

Device Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5625U GPU AMD Radeon Display 14-inch FHD RAM 16GB Storage 512GB

The Acer Swift 3 is a thin, light laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and 16GB of RAM. Its 14-inch Full HD display, covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut, shines for tasks like photo editing and content creation. Its backlit keyboard and responsive touchpad facilitate comfortable, prolonged usage.

The laptop's slim, magnesium-aluminium build is durable yet highly portable. Its massive battery life of up to nine hours caters perfectly to on-the-go professionals and students. It balances performance and portability superbly, all at an affordable price point.

2) ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED ($799.99)

Device ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU ‎AMD Radeon Graphics 5400 Display 13.3-inch FHD RAM 8GB Storage 512GB

The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED, with its sleek design and stunning OLED screen, is one of the best productivity laptops available. Its extended battery life guarantees an uninterrupted workflow throughout the day. The comfortable keyboard and touchpad offer smooth navigation in a Windows 11 environment.

Featuring advanced security elements like a fingerprint reader and Windows Hello facial recognition, it ensures a secure and efficient experience. Although it lacks a Thunderbolt port and leans toward the expensive side, its package caters to users seeking style and performance in a single device.

3) Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 AMD ($1,167.00)

Device Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 AMD CPU AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850H GPU AMD Radeon RX 6500M Display 16-inch FHD+, Touch RAM 16GB Storage 512GB

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 AMD is among the best Windows 11 productivity laptops. Its powerful AMD AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850H processor, 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon RX 6500M GPU provide unmatched performance for demanding tasks. Its 16-inch anti-glare display is clear and versatile.

It's a rugged and secure professional companion with a MIL-STD 810H certification, splash and dust resistance, and numerous security features like a fingerprint reader and camera privacy shutter. The illuminated keyboard and agile touchpad add to its user-friendliness. The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 AMD is a high-performance laptop ideal for professionals who want a powerful yet portable workstation.

4) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 ($1,199.99)

Device Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 CPU Intel Core i7-1255U GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 15-inch QHD+ RAM 8GB Storage 512GB

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, is a top choice among slim, lightweight notebooks. Its premium metal design features a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core processor, ensuring an outstanding computing experience.

It has a 15-inch PixelSense display with a 2.5K resolution and an ergonomic keyboard. Notably, its exceptional battery life of up to 18 hours ensures uninterrupted productivity. Additionally, backed by Microsoft's renowned customer support, the Surface Laptop 5 proves compelling for those seeking a blend of performance and style with Windows 11.

5) MSI Stealth 15 ($1,284.80)

Device MSI Stealth 15 CPU Intel Core i7-13620H GPU ‎NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Display ‎15.6 Inch FHD, 144Hz RAM 16GB Storage 1TB

The MSI Stealth 15 offers a compelling blend of portability and power, featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS display ensures smooth and immersive visuals. Its slim, aluminium-magnesium alloy build is durable and lightweight, making it highly portable at just 0.69 inches thick and 4.1 pounds.

A backlit keyboard with responsive keys and plenty of port selections, including USB-C and HDMI, further enhance its usability. The MSI Stealth 15 is a fantastic choice for Windows 11 laptop customers looking for mobility and performance.

6) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ($1299.99)

Device ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Display 14-inch QHD, 165Hz RAM 16GB Storage 512GB

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a powerful yet highly portable gaming laptop. Despite its slim 14-inch form factor and lightweight build, it packs a punch with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Notably, its customizable AniMe Matrix LED display on the lid adds a unique touch. It balances power and mobility with a QHD+ 165Hz display, a comfortable keyboard, and enough ports.

Furthermore, its remarkable 10-hour battery longevity guarantees productivity or extended gaming sessions. Although it is a bit pricey, its quality and performance are worth the investment.

7) MSI Creator M16 ($1,441.10)

Device MSI Creator M16 CPU Intel Core i7-13620H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Display 16-inch QHD+ RAM 32GB Storage 1TB

The MSI Creator M16 is a content creator's dream, excelling in power and versatility. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics, which effortlessly tackles demanding tasks. The 16-inch QHD+ screen, featuring factory-calibrated True Pixel technology, guarantees accurate color representation.

Its Cooler Boost Trinity+ thermal system keeps temperatures in check, while the 180-degree lay-flat hinge is useful in collaborative tasks. Ideal for both creative professionals and gamers, this laptop excels with its strong performance, superior display, and extended battery life.

8) HP Spectre 2-in-1 13.5″ ($1,499.99)

Device HP Spectre 2-in-1 CPU Intel Core i7-1355U GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 13.5-inch FHD RAM 16GB Storage 512GB

The HP Spectre 2-in-1 13.5 is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop with Windows 11. Its stunning 13.5-inch touchscreen display has incredible contrast and bright colors. It can easily handle resource-intensive tasks like video editing and gaming thanks to its Intel Core i7 CPU and generous 16GB of RAM.

Its sleek and lightweight design assures mobility, as does the impressive 10-hour battery life. Its flexibility is increased by including a built-in pen and several ports. The HP Spectre 2-in-1 13.5" is a powerful and versatile machine perfect for users who need a device that can do it all.

9) Dell XPS 15 ($1,499.99)

Device Dell XPS 15 CPU Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Intel Arc A370M Display 15.6 inches FHD+ RAM 16GB Storage 512GB

The Dell XPS 15, equipped with the latest Intel i7-13700H processor and Intel Arc A370M graphics card, is an absolute powerhouse. The 15.6-inch FHD+ screen is an excellent fit for creative projects and enjoying immersive content. Crafted from aluminum and carbon fiber, it seamlessly merges durability with elegance. Multitasking is seamless with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Although decent at seven hours, the battery life is enough for most productive workloads. Thunderbolt 4 ports, a backlit keyboard for usage in low light, and an integrated fingerprint sensor are also included. For those who prioritize high-tier performance and mobility, the Dell XPS 15 is an amazing option.

10) Acer Predator Triton 14" ($1,839.99)

Device Acer Predator Triton 14" CPU Intel Core i7-13700H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Display 14-inch QHD, 240Hz RAM 16GB Storage 1TB

The Acer Predator Triton 14, while primarily a gaming laptop, surprisingly excels as a productivity machine. Its latest Intel 13th Gen i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics ensure incredible multitasking and efficient handling of resource-intensive tasks. It provides enough power and storage for demanding workloads with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

A 14-inch Mini LED display featuring a high resolution and an impressive 250Hz refresh rate provides an immersive visual experience, perfectly catering to content creation and productivity needs. Its compact size, lightweight, long battery life, and many ports make it appealing and versatile.

In conclusion, these top 10 Windows 11 laptops offer the perfect blend of productivity and performance. Whether you're a professional, student, or creative, there's a device on this list to boost your efficiency. With Windows 11's enhanced productivity, these machines promise a practical and seamless computing experience.