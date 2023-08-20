Back-to-school deals: 10 best laptops to buy in 2023

As the back-to-school season kicks off, choosing the right laptop is crucial for students. Finding one that meets academic demands while fitting budgets can prove difficult among countless choices. However, 2023 has unveiled several thrilling new models that strike the ideal balance of power, portability, and affordability. Also, some earlier products have gotten massive discounts worth considering.

In this article, we will talk about the 10 best laptops that students should consider when shopping for back-to-school deals this year.

ASUS Vivobook 16", Acer Aspire 5, Acer Aspire 3, and 7 other Back-to-school laptop deals to get in 2023

1) ASUS Vivobook 16" ($579.99)

Device ASUS Vivobook 16" CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS GPU AMD Radeon (Integrated) Display 16" IPS LCD RAM 12GB Storage 512GB SSD

The ASUS Vivobook 16" is among the top laptops for students seeking power on a budget. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and 12GB of RAM, easily tackling light to medium gaming and video editing. The real showstopper is the massive 16-inch display bursting with vibrant, deep colors.

With a comfortable keyboard, versatile port selection, and eight hours of battery life, it pushes through a full day of productivity. For students who want solid performance without breaking the bank, the Vivobook 16” is a leading contender with power, brilliant display, and longevity.

2) Acer Aspire 5 ($578.57)

Device Acer Aspire 5 CPU Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 15.6" IPS LCD RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD

The Acer Aspire 5 is a standout budget laptop choice for students shopping back-to-school deals in 2023. Inside its hood lies a capable Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U processor and 8GB RAM to readily tackle web browsing and light gaming. The 15.6-inch Full HD display, backlit keyboard, and responsive trackpad allow comfortable usability.

Though battery life is moderate at five hours, robust connectivity options and an attractive price make the Aspire 5 one of the best value picks for students seeking reliable daily performance.

3) Acer Aspire 3 ($599.99)

Device Acer Aspire 3 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7520U GPU AMD Radeon (Integrated) Display 15.6" IPS LCD RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD

The Acer Aspire 3, a budget laptop, delivers solid performance through its AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor and 8GB RAM. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display, 512GB SSD, and backlit keyboard boost usability for students. It comes with a sturdy plastic build quality and easy portability.

While not the most vibrant, the display adequately renders accurate colors, and the comfortable keyboard plus responsive touchpad enable productivity. It suits most users' daily needs with approximately 6-7 hours of battery life. Offering good performance, longevity, and affordability, the Aspire 3 proves a great choice for students and office tasks.

4) HP Envy x360 2-in-1 ($699.99)

Device HP Envy x360 2-in-1 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU AMD Radeon (Integrated) Display 15.6" IPS Display (Touch) RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is a versatile, powerhouse PC ideal for students and professionals. Inside its sleek form lies a Ryzen 7 7730U processor with 16GB RAM and an enduring battery that enables productivity. Vivid imagery shines on the striking 15.6-inch Touch display, while the backlit keyboard and responsive trackpad allow for comfortable use.

Keep work secure through the fingerprint reader and stay connected via abundant ports. For those seeking a laptop in 2023 that excels at work and leisure, this capable 2-in-1 is a fantastic option.

5) Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (M1) ($749.99)

Device Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (M1) CPU Apple M1 GPU Apple M1 (Integrated) Display 13.3" Liquid Retina Display RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD

The Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (M1) makes an ideal academic companion for students in 2023. Apple’s mighty M1 chip delivers exceptional processing and graphics capabilities, enclosed in a super slim 0.63-inch chassis weighing just 2.8 pounds for effortless mobility. The vivid Liquid Retina Display caters to long study hours, while the backlit keyboard ensures comfortable typing.

With a powerful M1 chip, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and long battery life, the MacBook Air fuses amazing performance and ultraportable design. These factors make it one of the top laptop picks for students who need to stay productive on the move.

6) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5" ($899.99)

Device Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5" CPU Intel Evo Platform Core i5 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 13.5" PixelSense Display (Touch) RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5" is a premium ultraportable pick for students seeking back-to-school computing might. A powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor housed in a sturdy aluminum frame enables smooth multitasking. A bright 13.5-inch PixelSense touch display, comfy keyboard, and responsive trackpad enhance productivity.

While not a gaming device, it easily handles photo editing and various tasks. With long battery life and refined style, the Surface Laptop 5 is ideal for students who want a stylish powerhouse to breeze through coursework.

7) Apple MacBook Air 13.6" (M2) ($949.00)

Device Apple MacBook Air 13.6" (M2) CPU Apple M2 GPU Apple M2 (Integrated) Display 13.6" Liquid Retina Display RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD

The Apple MacBook Air 13.6" (M2) impresses students with its powerful Apple M2 chip that delivers seamless power for demanding video editing and even some light gaming. Its gorgeous Liquid Retina display at 2560x1664 pixels enables stunning visuals to unleash creativity and entertainment.

A slim, portable form factor and an epic 18-hour battery grant unparalleled freedom. Additionally, educational perks like Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ cement the MacBook Air's status as one of the top laptops for students seeking a machine capable of productivity and fun.

8) Dell XPS 13 (2022) ($1,099)

Device Dell XPS 13 (2022) CPU Intel Core i7-1250U GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 13.4" FHD+, 165hz RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) is an exceptional ultraportable PC for students this back-to-school season. At just 2.6 pounds with a slim profile, it packs a powerful Intel Core i7-1250U and 16GB RAM to sail through assignments, coupled with an impressive all-day battery life.

The 13.4-inch Full HD+ display outputs stunningly vivid immersive streaming and gaming visuals. Despite limited ports, the comfortable backlit keyboard, responsive trackpad, featherlight portability, and blazing speed make the XPS 13 one of the best laptops for academic demands and everyday use.

9) MSI Katana 15 (2022) ($1,299.99)

Device MSI Katana 15 CPU Intel Core i7-12650H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Display 15.6" IPS LCD, 144Hz RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD

The MSI Katana 15 is an affordable gaming laptop option for students seeking serious power. Inside lies an Intel Core i7-12650H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics to effortlessly run demanding games and a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Immersive per-key RGB backlighting, responsive touchpad, and clear speakers enhance gameplay.

Though battery life is shorter, the Katana 15’s strong performance and sleek yet comfortable design make it an excellent choice for students who want robust gaming capabilities without spending too much.

10) ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition ($1,359.99)

Device ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX GPU Radeon RX 6800M Display 15.6" QHD, 165hz RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition balances power and functionality as a gaming laptop that is ideal for students. Its AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics smoothly run demanding games with a high-resolution 15.6-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Productivity and gaming shine with the backlit keyboard, ample ports, satisfactory battery life, and quick customization via Armoury Crate software. The ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition delivers exceptional all-around performance for students looking for a gaming beast loaded with features.

This article has highlighted a few excellent options across needs and budgets to consider when shopping for back-to-school deals. Carefully weighing the key features, specifications, and trade-offs discussed will help determine the right fit for your requirements.