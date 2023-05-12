ASUS ROG Ally launched to rival Steam Deck: Price, specs, where to buy, and more

The ASUS ROG Ally is headed to the market next month, as announced in the Microsoft x ASUS event yesterday. The portable gaming machine directly competes against the Steam Deck and pairs a fully functional Windows 11 OS with potent hardware for a killer gaming experience on the go. The Ally has created ripples ever since leaks started appearing on the internet earlier this year. The official details only make the device more spectacular.

The upcoming handheld is powered by a custom AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset with eight cores and sixteen threads. It comes with a twelve-core RDNA 3-based graphics processor, which is the same technology under the hood of the latest RX 7000 GPUs.

The ASUS ROG Ally brings solid competition to the Steam Deck. It will be interesting to check how these two devices stack up a few months after the Ally is available for purchase.

The ASUS ROG Ally might dethrone the Steam Deck with its superior hardware

The latest portable gaming machine from the Taiwanese hardware veteran doesn't leave any stone unturned. It comes with an all-white all-plastic build and is powered by the latest RDNA 3 architecture. It is almost as big as the Steam Deck and can easily fit inside a backpack. It supports fast charging and weighs just under 1.5 pounds, making it a great choice for those who travel a lot.

Since the ROG Ally is based on a fully functional Windows 11 PC, gamers can play almost any title available. This includes every release on Steam and other marketplaces like Epic Games and GOG as well. In addition, the upcoming ASUS handheld also comes with a 1080p display, which is way sharper than the 1280x800 screen of the Steam Deck.

However, there are some downsides too. For example, the ASUS ROG Ally doesn't come with touchpads, which are a prominent feature of the Steam Deck. This can make playing turn-based strategy games a bit of a chore. ASUS is yet to launch an optimized games list, so all titles will play the way they would on a PC of a similar caliber.

Specs

The detailed specs of the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming console are listed below:

ASUS ROG Ally Screen 7" touch-screen, LED, 1080p, 120Hz refresh rate Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8-core, 16 threads, up to 30W - 8.6 TFlops)AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics (4GB VRAM, 12 compute units) RAM 16GB, LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD, with microSD card slot OS Windows 11 Weight and dimensions 1.34 pounds 11.04 x 4.38 x 0.84 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports 1x ROG XG Mobile, 1x USB-C (USB 3.2 and DP 1.4 support), 1x 3.5mm audio, 1x micro SD slot Battery 40Whr

Pricing

The handheld gaming device has been priced at a hefty $699.99 in the US and £699.99 in the UK, and availability is slated for June 13. Specific regional pricing is yet to be unveiled.

The company has also announced a slightly less powerful variant of the same, which will be introduced later this year at a more affordable price tag of $599.99.

Where to buy

Gamers interested in the upcoming Ally can pre-book their device from Best Buy. After the Ally is launched, it should be available for purchase from every leading retailer, including Newegg, Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

Overall, the ASUS ROG Ally is a very interesting handheld gaming device that offers multiple improvements over the Steam Deck. With a much larger games library and powerful hardware, it will be a solid alternative for many gamers.

