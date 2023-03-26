MSI and ASUS are prominent PC hardware manufacturers that have made their mark in the gaming industry. Both companies have produced several high-performance devices, attracting a large number of consumers while holding a healthy market share. Additionally, they offer various gaming laptops with varied specifications to cater to every user's needs.

MSI and ASUS have refreshed a few previous generation models with new, powerful hardware that requires effective cooling. That said, the competitive laptop market has allowed one to purchase gaming laptops for reasonable price tags.

Let us take a look at some gaming laptops offered by both brands.

Note: The choice is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

MSI vs ASUS: Which is better go-to gaming laptop experience?

MSI and ASUS are major contributors when it comes to manufacturing raw hardware like graphics cards and motherboards.

Gaming laptops can be used to perform heavy tasks by utilizing their powerful hardware while achieving desktop-comparable results. The market is currently flooded with such options at compelling prices.

Keeping that in mind, let us compare two gaming laptops from both brands to determine the best option for your next purchase.

MSI Katana 15 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 comparison

The MSI Katana 15 is a powerful device that features a 15.6-inch 144 Hz 1080p IPS screen. The company boasts the latest generation of hardware, pairing an Intel Core i7 13620H processor with an Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card. The laptop also has 1 TB SSD of storage and two 8 GB RAM chips for optimal performance.

It can run almost all recent titles in 1080p high settings and maintain frame rates above 100. The Katana can also run popular titles like Valorant, and Warzone 2 and AAA titles like Red Dead Redemption and Cyberpunk 2077.

MSI Katana 15 ASUS TUF Gaming A17 CPU Intel Core i7 13620H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU Nvidia RTX 4050 Nvidia RTX 3050TI RAM 16 GB 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD 512 GB SSD Display 1920x1080 1920x1080 Screen IPS Anti-Glare IPS Screen size 15.6-inch 17.3-inch Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz Price $1,199.99 $1,299.99

The ASUS TUF Gaming A17 is another contender in a similar price range. It has a large 17.3-inch 144 Hz 1080p IPS anti-glare screen, and runs last-generation hardware, pairing an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with an Nvidia RTX 3050TI graphics card. The storage capacity of this gaming laptop is 512 GB with 16 GB of RAM.

This gaming laptop can easily handle modern multiplayer titles like Valorant, Modern Warfare 2, and Fortnite. However, players may experience some frame drops when running triple-A titles in 1080p high settings.

Conclusion

The MSI Katana 15 wins hands down as it is a powerful device with a minimalistic design that offers more value for money. Moreover, the build quality is sturdy despite its plastic chassis. The body does not bend or flex in most areas.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A17 is a sturdy competitor but lacks the updated hardware option. It is also a powerful day-to-day device but falls short in raw power output.

It is important to note that their prices are subject to change. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more comparison guides.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes