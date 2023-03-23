HP vs Dell: Which brand is better for gaming laptops?

HP and Dell have established themselves as some of the best manufacturers of gaming laptops in the entire industry. Both companies cater to a wide range of consumers with a variety of laptops at different price points and hardware specifications.

The rise in popularity of gaming laptops is largely due to their mobility and ability to provide hardware power that is comparable to many desktop builds. However, in order to maintain their portability, gaming laptops often have to make compromises in certain areas, which can affect their overall value for money. Let's take a look at a few HP and Dell devices and compare their features.

Note: The prices of the devices may vary.

HP vs Dell: A guide to choosing the best gaming laptop

HP and Dell are both long-time players in the PC hardware space. The involvement of such giants in the gaming laptop sector has introduced healthy competition that is beneficial for consumers. The manufacturers release new products and refresh a few older devices with newly released hardware like CPUs and GPUs.

Keeping the price range in mind, let us compare the devices from both companies to determine the best purchases.

Device comparison

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a prime contender in the medium price range. The package contains an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, Nvidia RTX 3050, and a 15.6-inch 1080p 120 Hz display in a thick plastic resin chassis. The device might not survive heavy drops but can easily handle bumps and scratches.

It is capable of running recent games and competitive multiplayer titles like Valorant and Warzone 2 at high frame rates. The CPU and GPU are compatible with each other and do not cause bottlenecks or overheating issues.

Dell G15 HP Victus 16 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU Nvidia RTX 3050 Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti Display 1920x1080 1920x1080 Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz RAM 16 GB 16 GB Memory 512 GB SSD 512 GB SSD Price $1,299.99 $1,190.99

The Victus gaming laptop 16 is HP’s champion in this range and features the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor alongside an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti. Moreover, the device features a 16-inch 1080p IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate for a smoother gameplay experience. It has a plastic chassis with almost no keyboard deck flex.

This device is easily capable of running core-intensive processes and triple-A titles (like Red Dead Redemption and Cyberpunk 2077) with ease. It can also withstand most shocks and bumps without damaging the internals.

Conclusion

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop 16 stands out as a winner in terms of providing more value for its price. It has a slightly larger screen and features a stronger graphics card that can handle more games at higher frame rates than Dell's G15. With the extra budget, users can invest in better peripherals like headsets and mice.

Additionally, the Victus has an IPS panel that offers better viewing angles and a higher refresh rate. It's worth noting that while the performance gap between both devices is not significant, various discounts and sales can affect their prices, providing great deals for consumers.

