Nothing Phone (1) vs iPhone SE: Which one offers better value for money?

The debut of the Nothing Phone (1), the first smartphone from Carl Pei's new company, has sparked comparisons to its closest rival, the Apple iPhone SE. Despite being in the nascent stage in terms of its ecosystem, the Phone (1) has already made waves with its competitive price range.

To determine how it stacks up against the iPhone SE (2022 edition), which currently serves as Apple's most economical model, we have put the two devices head-to-head. While Android and iOS operate on distinct platforms, there's a wealth of compelling technology on both sides that could draw fans of one operating system to explore the other.

Nothing Phone (1) vs iPhone SE comparison: Specs, features, cameras, and more

Phone Nothing Phone (1) iPhone SE Current Price Around $399 Around $419 Processor Snapdragon 778G+ Apple A15 Bionic Display 6.55in 120Hz OLED display 4.7in IPS LCD 1334×750, 60Hz Camera Dual camera setup with 50MP main camera 12MP camera Battery 4500mAh battery, 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging 2018mAh

The iPhone SE is starting to show its age. Its physical home button is still present despite all other iPhones having a bezel-less screen. In contrast, the Nothing Phone (1) takes a bold step with an all-screen approach, leaving behind chunky bezels.

While the iPhone SE is smaller, thinner, and lighter than the Phone (1), it's made of premium quality material with curved edges and aluminum framing and has more color options. While some may appreciate its compact size, others may find it too uncomfortable to use.

Moreover, the unique design of the Nothing Phone (1) is one of its primary selling points. The smartphone features LED strips that create an innovative Glyph interface, providing visual cues for incoming notifications and calls, and it doesn't stop there. The back of the device features a transparent finish, revealing some of its internal workings, which is truly a sight to behold.

Display and performance

The Nothing Phone (1) features a stunning 6.55-inch adaptive 120Hz FHD OLED display with HDR10+ colors and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, setting a new standard for mid-range Android phones.

Apple, on the other hand, has been known to produce smartphones with consistently excellent screens, and the iPhone SE seems to follow the trend. However, the small IPS panel, low resolution, and standard 60Hz screen leave it a few steps behind the former's impressive AMOLED screen.

Despite the iPhone SE's True Tone adaptive colors and respectable contrast ratio, the Nothing Phone (1)'s display is undoubtedly the clear winner.

When comparing the iPhone's performance to Android devices, Apple has a track record of emerging as a winner, and the iPhone SE is no different. The device features the same impressive A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup, which is a significant accomplishment for a smartphone that only retails for around $419.

Cameras

When it comes to camera hardware, the Nothing Phone (1) has the upper hand over the SE on paper. The former's additional camera lens provides greater flexibility, allowing users to capture more in every shot, giving it the edge in this category.

While the Phone (1) may be more versatile, the SE's image quality is unparalleled, thanks in part to the A15 Bionic chip's superior image processing capabilities. This means that while the photos may not be as clear, SE's image processing is comparable to that of the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 series.

Ultimately, both phones have their strengths and weaknesses. Users will need to decide which factors matter most to them.

Although Nothing Phone (1) emerges as a winner when it comes to hardware, looks, display, and versatility, the SE offers a more powerful performance with iOS features that are exclusive to the Apple ecosystem.

