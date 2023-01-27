iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Which one is more worth it in 2023?

When it comes to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in 2023, consumers are faced with the age-old question: which one is a better investment? Both models boast impressive features and upgraded technology, but is the Pro worth the extra cost?

This article will take a deep dive into the specs and features of both devices, with a detailed comparison to help you decide which one you should get in 2023.

Specification

When you're selecting the best phone, there are a lot of things to consider, as everybody has their own preferences and priorities. So before offering a detailed overview of what both devices have to offer, it's essential specifications for both phones.

Specifications iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro Display Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Battery 3227 mAh 3095 mAh Camera Dual camera Triple camera Price $699 $999

Design and display

The iPhone 13 and its Pro variant are really good when it comes to design. That said, you may notice a difference when holding them since the latter has a matte glass finish, whereas the base variant has a glossy glass back. The Pro's finish feels more premium but also slippery on the hands, so if you drop your phone often, you might like the 13 more. Moreover, it is 20 percent heavier than the base version and weighs 204g.

The display size on both phones is exactly the same: 6.1 inches. However, there are several noticeable differences. The 13 Pro uses the new LTPO screen, which is not only brighter but also more power efficient, so it uses less battery and produces less heat. Additionally, it has a 120Hz display compared to the basic 60Hz on the 13; the Pro variant is a clear winner when it comes to display.

Hardware and camera

Both iPhones have the same A15 chip, but the biggest difference is the graphics they provide. The base version offers a four-core GPU, whereas the 13 Pro boasts a five-core one. Performance-wise, both devices are amazing, but the latter shows better performance without consuming an excessive amount of charge.

The cameras on the phones have been upgraded, but there is a significant improvement on the 13 Pro with a new 3X telephoto camera. This addition gives you much better zoom shots than the base version, which lacks this feature. Moreover, macro and low-light photography are much better on the 13 Pro. If you use your phone to take a lot of videos and photos, this is the product for you.

Final verdict

If you're looking to buy an iPhone this year and are confused between the two options, make sure you buy the 13 Pro. It is worth the extra money due to its display and image-capturing capabilities.

However, if you're on a tight budget, the iPhone 13 is still a very good upgrade from the previous models — apart from some areas — and will give you nearly as amazing results as the Pro. Make sure to evaluate your needs and arrive at a decision depending on your priorities.

