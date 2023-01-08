Is Nothing Phone (1) worth buying in 2023?

The Nothing Phone (1) was an exciting addition to the market in 2022. While rumors suggested it would make an appearance last year, users were eager to learn more about the possible specifications and pricing.

That said, 2023 will introduce even more options, especially in the segment Nothing operates. It is sandwiched between budget and flagship smartphones in what can be considered a highly competitive market where there has to be a delicate balance between specifications and price.

Nothing Phone (1) had a great year in 2022, with the phone selling fairly well since its launch. But considering all the factors, how good of a deal is it in the current year?

To answer this, let's find out what specifications users can expect from the smartphone and why it might not be a bad deal after all.

Nothing Phone (1) is a perfect blend of performance and quality that doesn't break a user's budget

To accurately judge the viability of getting the Nothing Phone (1) in 2023, one must go through the specifications. After all, a mobile device's value depends on its hardware and price.

Brand Nothing Price Starts at $375 Processor Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core (5nm) Display 6.55", OLED, HDR10 Camera 2 50 MP cameras at the back with Ultrawide support Battery 4,500 mAh, 33W fast charging

The device has a 6.55" display that produces sharp images and accurate representations of each detail. There's support for HDR 10 as its OLED panel goes up to 500 nits of brightness. It also has a somewhat transparent back with interesting patterns and lights. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 ensures that the device won't be harmed in case of an accidental drop.

The Nothing Phone (1) features the Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core processor, which is among the best in this budget.

There should be no issues as far as performance in graphic-intensive games is concerned as it features an Adreno 642 GPU and 8 GB of RAM. In addition, users can opt for either 128 GB of internal storage or up to 256 GB, which comes with 12 GB of RAM instead of 8 GB.

The Nothing Phone (1) has a dual-lens setup with ultrawide support at 50 megapixels. The camera is one of the more vital points of the model, and users can even record videos at 4K 30 FPS, which goes up to 60 FPS in HD.

The smartphone comes with a decent 4500 mAH battery that supports 33W fast charging. There's also the option for wireless charging, and the battery can easily last an entire day on a single charge even with the usual tasks.

Is the Nothing Phone (1) worth getting in 2023?

The Nothing Phone (1) did have a shaky launch, as there were several complaints from users. Much of the issues, thankfully, were related to optimization and software. Since its release, the brand has focused on providing solutions to its dissatisfied customers.

There's no reason not to invest in this futuristic-looking device. Some users claim that the Snapdragon 778G+ is not really efficient. However, it's unrealistic to expect something like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at this price point.

Talking about price, the Nothing Phone (1) varies between $375-$475 but can be purchased for a lot less from retailers like Amazon. Discounts are set to increase once the model completes its first anniversary in July 2023. It is a great device, and any discounts will add additional value.

Nothing's maiden smartphone is an ideal choice for those seeking reasonable specifications but who don't want to break the bank. While there could be some room for criticism, the model does what is expected of it and should continue to do so throughout 2023.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion

