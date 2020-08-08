Frames per second (fps) heavily influences the smoothness of a game. Hence, the developers of PUBG Mobile have enabled players to adjust the graphics and fps to an extent, depending on their device.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta for Android: Download file size

Recently, OnePlus announced that they were teaming up with PUBG Mobile to provide gamers with an exclusive experience of the game at 90 fps. As a result of this partnership, the smartphone brand’s users will be able to exclusively play the game at this frame rate from 6th August to 7th September, following which all the players will be able to play the game at 90 fps on the phones that support it.

In this article, we discuss how the players can play the game at 90 FPS.

How to play PUBG Mobile at 90 fps

Currently, it is only exclusive to a few OnePlus devices that offer 90Hz display. Players that own any of the device from the OnePlus 7T/OnePlus 7 Pro/OnePlus 8 series will be able to play PUBG Mobile at the highest fps.

How to enable 90 fps in PUBG Mobile

It is easy to enable this feature, and the steps are given below:

Advertisement

Click on the settings icon

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and then click on the settings icon which is present on the bottom right corner on the main screen.

Step 2: Navigate through the settings and press on the graphics tab.

Step 3: Select the 90 fps option present under the frame rate settings.

Players must also set the screen refresh rate at 90 Hz, which they can easily do by navigating through the display settings of the device.

90 fps will make the game much smoother than before, and will take the battle royale experience to the next level.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: 30 cool and unique names for players