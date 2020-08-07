PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta for Android: Download file size

Finally, the wait for the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update is over, as it has officially released. Players will now be able to play the much-awaited map, Erangel 2.0, which is the revamped version of the classic Erangel map. Even though this version was announced earlier, it was the Miramar map that received a revamped first.

To recap, players can download the beta version of the game to try out the new map and other features before they get released into the global version of the game.

Size of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta

The size of this beta version is around 1.4 GB. So players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space before downloading the APK file.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version

Download link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option if not done yet. It can be enabled by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Once this option is enabled, install the APK.

Step 4: After opening the game, log in with the guest account, and then enjoy the new features before they make it into the global servers.

If players get an error stating that 'There is a problem parsing the package', then they can redownload the file and again follow the steps as mentioned above.

It is essential to note that since this is the beta version of PUBG Mobile, it might contain bugs and glitches. Hence, players are requested to report all such issues that they face in the game. They can do so by joining the Discord server and reporting the bugs in the feedback channel.

Click here to join the Discord server.

Note: Users are not required to uninstall the global version of the game to play the beta version.

