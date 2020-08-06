PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta Patch Notes: Erangel 2.0, M1014 Weapon, Cheer Park 2.0 and more

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version has officially been released today, and testing for much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map has begun. For those who don't know, the Erangel 2.0 map is a revamped version of the popular classic Erangel map. Apart from improved graphics, it would also host a bevy of new features in the game, including new landing animations, better building structure and much more.
The patch notes for PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta update have also been announced officially. Here's a look at some of them.
PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta update official patch notes
We know that a vast majority of players are waiting for the Erangel 2.0 map to be released in PUBG Mobile. Looking into the interest of its players, Tencent Games are finally going to introduce the Erangel 2.0 map in the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update.
Here are the patch notes of PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version:
Erangel 2.0:
- Upgraded graphics
- Building adjustments
- Adjustments to large resource points: Mylta Power/Quarry/Prison/Other Play Zone
- New map elements: Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks...
- Building structure changes
Livik Improvements:
- New Weapon: M1014
- Art and Graphics Improvements
- Stage Balancing
- Bug Fixes
Cheer Park:
- Training Ground 2.0
- Cheer Park Showdowns
- Island in the Lake at Cheer Park
System Improvements:
- UI 2.0
Official Erangel 2.0 Update Announcement
Here is the official announcement made by PUBG Mobile, confirming the release of Erangel 2.0 in the upcoming update:
For the past few months, we’ve been sharing our plans to bring our very first map, Erangel, up to the same level of polish as our more recent maps. We started way back with an initial rework of the landscape, the buildings, the map structure and followed it up more recently for an improved gaming experience. We’re excited to finally give you a sneak peek at some of the other improvements we’ve had in the works.Published 06 Aug 2020, 11:03 IST