Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta Patch Notes: Erangel 2.0, M1014 Weapon, Cheer Park 2.0 and more

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2,0 Update (Image credits: Game Lovers YouTube)
PUBG Mobile Erangel 2,0 Update (Image credits: Game Lovers YouTube)
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 06 Aug 2020, 11:04 IST
News
Advertisement

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version has officially been released today, and testing for much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map has begun. For those who don't know, the Erangel 2.0 map is a revamped version of the popular classic Erangel map. Apart from improved graphics, it would also host a bevy of new features in the game, including new landing animations, better building structure and much more.

The patch notes for PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta update have also been announced officially. Here's a look at some of them.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta update official patch notes

We know that a vast majority of players are waiting for the Erangel 2.0 map to be released in PUBG Mobile. Looking into the interest of its players, Tencent Games are finally going to introduce the Erangel 2.0 map in the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update.

Here are the patch notes of PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version:

Erangel 2.0:

  • Upgraded graphics
  • Building adjustments
  • Adjustments to large resource points: Mylta Power/Quarry/Prison/Other Play Zone
  • New map elements: Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks...
  • Building structure changes
Erangel 2.0 poster (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)
Erangel 2.0 poster (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)
Advertisement

Livik Improvements:

  • New Weapon: M1014
  • Art and Graphics Improvements
  • Stage Balancing
  • Bug Fixes

Cheer Park:

  • Training Ground 2.0
  • Cheer Park Showdowns
  • Island in the Lake at Cheer Park
New Cheer Park (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)
New Cheer Park (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)

System Improvements:

  • UI 2.0
Brand new UI (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)
Brand new UI (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)

Official Erangel 2.0 Update Announcement

Here is the official announcement made by PUBG Mobile, confirming the release of Erangel 2.0 in the upcoming update:

For the past few months, we’ve been sharing our plans to bring our very first map, Erangel, up to the same level of polish as our more recent maps. We started way back with an initial rework of the landscape, the buildings, the map structure and followed it up more recently for an improved gaming experience. We’re excited to finally give you a sneak peek at some of the other improvements we’ve had in the works.
Published 06 Aug 2020, 11:03 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी