PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update for Android: APK download link

After a long wait, the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update has officially released. The update has introduced the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map. The map was announced in 2019, and managed to garner the attention of the majority of the fan base.

The players, who download the beta update, will be able to experience all the upcoming features and also report any types of errors directly to the developers.

In this article, we discuss the step by step process of downloading the beta update of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update APK download

Download Link of PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version APK: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta Update released

After downloading the APK file from the above link, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open File Manager on your device and go to the Downloads folder. Locate the downloaded APK file and click on it. Allow installation from unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and Privacy > Install apps from unknown sources. Once you have enabled it, click on the install button. After the installation is complete, open the PUBG Mobile beta app and sign in using a Guest account.

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of PUBG Mobile in order to install the beta version. Restart your browser or clear its cache if the update doesn't show for you.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update is around 1.6 GB and needs around 7 GB of free storage space. In case you face a 'problem parsing the package' error, check if you have adequate storage space on your device and try downloading the game again.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Golden Pharoah X suit has been made available to the players and here is the teaser for the same:

