Erangel 2.0 to release with PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update officially

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update is going to release soon, and the developers have officially announced the release of the Erangel 2.0 map, which is the revamped version of the classic Erangel map.

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 official announcement

Erangel 2.0 is going to release on 6th August 2020, along with the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update. The map was announced in 2019 by PUBG Mobile and the players have been eagerly waiting for it to arrive.

And finally, the wait will be over as players will be able to play it in the next update. Here is the official announcement made by PUBG Mobile confirming the release of Erangel 2.0 in the upcoming update:

Erangel, the heart of PUBG MOBILE, is a fictional island in the black sea abandoned near Russia where a military occupation was controlling it. The military occupation tested chemical/biological experiments on the local populace. After a resistance attack on a biological facility, the island had to be abandoned.

In this map, the landscape, buildings and map structure will be redesigned entirely, and the overall gaming experience will also be improved for players.

The map was, in fact, leaked a few days ago in the 1.0 version logo, due to a bug in Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile v1.0 logo (Image Credits: Tencent)

As you can see in the logo, an Erangel 2.0 map can be seen clearly on the left side of the background. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has released the Day vs Night event, and here is its teaser:

