PUBG Mobile: 30 cool and unique names for players

Players get an opportunity to set their in-game name (IGN) in PUBG Mobile when they start playing the game. They can, however, change the name later on as well, by using the rename card. However, this doesn’t come free of cost, and players need to spend 180 UC to purchase it. Sometimes, they can also get it from events or even from the royale pass.

Also read: Soul Mortal vs Hydra Dynamo: Who has better PUBG Mobile stats?

Some players prefer to have fresh and unique names, with distinct fonts and symbols, that make them stand apart, whereas others prefer a simple and straightforward IGN. In this article, we look at some fancy names that can be used.

30 cool and unique names for PUBG Mobile players

#1 Ⱬ3₳Ⱡ

#2 fυяу

#3 𝕽𝖆𝖌𝖊

#4 ᗷOᒪT

#5 SCФЯPIФ

Advertisement

#6 LIGHΓИIИG

#7 ᴍᴏɴsᴛᴇʀ

#8 ղíցհԵʍɑɾҽ

#9 IПFIПIƬΣ

#10 Sʟᴀᴜɢʜᴛᴇʀ

#11 𝙉𝙪𝙢𝙗

#12 CДЯCДSS

#13 ㄒ丨ㄒ卂几

#14 ŃŐVĂ

#15 вяυтε

#16 𝙱𝚎𝚑𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚝𝚑

#17 Gιαɳƚ

#18 𝕋𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕠𝕣

#19 Ѳgяё

#20 ፕዐዪጠቿክፕዐዪ

#21 ĐɆ₳Đ

#22 Ｌｅｏ

#23 poιѕon

#24 𝚃𝚑𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚔𝚎

#25 C͎o͎l͎d͎n͎e͎s͎s͎

#26 DЯΛCӨПIΛП

#27 ♅ᕱᎠꂅᏕ

#28 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧

#29 ΛC͎Ɇ

#30 XᗯᕼYᘔEᗪ

The choice of name is entirely subjective; players can also customise their existing IGNs by using websites that offer tools to change the font and insert symbols, since there are no symbols and fonts available on a regular keyboard. Some sites are:

fancytexttool.net

fancytextguru.com

lingojam.com

coolsymbol.com

How to change IGN in PUBG Mobile

As mentioned above, players require a rename card to change the name.

Step 1: In the inventory otpion, there's a section below emotes.

Step 2: The rename card needs to be selected here, and the use option has to be pressed.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, where the new name has to be entered.

Step 4: After entering the name, ok has to be clicked.