Soul Mortal vs Hydra Dynamo: Who has better PUBG Mobile stats?

The meteoric rise of PUBG Mobile in India has facilitated the emergence of content creation and streaming in the country.

Hydra Dynamo and Soul Mortal are two of the most prominent figures in the Indian PUBG Mobile scene. Both players are immensely popular with millions of followers across the country.

In this article, we compare the stats of Dynamo and Mortal and determine who has the better figures.

Who has the better PUBG Mobile stats between Soul Mortal and Hydra Dynamo?

PUBG Mobile ID and stats of Mortal

The PUBG Mobile ID of Mortal is 590211476

Mortal's stats in the ongoing season

Mortal has only played squads in the current season. Till date, he has played 28 matches and has killed 123 enemies. He has 6 chicken dinners this season and his win percentage is roughly around 21.4%. He also has a splendid K/D of 4.24.

PUBG Mobile ID and stats of Dynamo

Dynamo’s PUBG Mobile ID is 591948701

Dynamo's stats in the ongoing season

Dynamo has also played only squads in the ongoing season. He has played 75 matches and won 23 of them. With over 300 kills, Dynamo has an impressive K/D of 4.04. His win rate in the present season is close to 30.7%. He also finished in the Top 10 a staggering 58 times.

Comparison

Both Dynamo and Mortal have impressive and formidable stats. In the present season, Mortal has a better K/D ratio of 4.24 but Dynamo is not far behind with a K/D of 4.04. However, the latter boasts of a better win rate than Mortal in the current season.

Having said that, it could be too early to compare the stats of the players as Season 14 has just commenced.

(Note: All the stats that have been used in this article have been recorded at the time of writing. The numbers will likely change as the season progresses)

