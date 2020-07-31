Soul Mortal vs Scout: Who has better PUBG Mobile stats?

PUBG Mobile has found a special place in the heart of the Indian gaming community. The game’s popularity has set the tone for the eSports scene in the country to bloom. The massive fanbase of the game has also contributed to the growth of PUBG Mobile content creation in India.

In this article, we compare the stats of two of the most popular professional PUBG Mobile players and content creators – Scout and Mortal.

PUBG Mobile ID and stats of Mortal

Mortal's PUBG Mobile ID is 590211476

His stats in ongoing season

Mortal has played 28 matches in the ongoing season. He has an excellent K/D ratio of 4.39. Mortal has a win percentage of 21.4% and has finished in the top 10 for 18 times.

His stats in season 13

In the previous season, he had played a total of 236 matches with a K/D of 4.72. He also had over 1 thousand kills and finished in the top 10 for 139 times.

PUBG Mobile ID and stats of Scout

Scout's PUBG Mobile ID is 5144286984

His stats in ongoing season

Scout has played a total of 47 squad matches in the ongoing season. He has an impressive K/D of 5.34, with 251 kills. He has a win rate of 27.6% and has finished 29 times in the top 10.

His stats in season 13

He played over 481 matches in the previous season, and won 115 of them with a win percentage of 24%. He also had an impressive K/D of 5.90, with over 2 thousand kills.

Comparison

Both the players have awe-inspiring and impressive stats. In the previous season, Scout had more kills and higher K/D than Mortal. However, when it came to the win rate, it was Mortal who had the upper hand.

In the current season, Scout is ahead in both the departments. However, it is too early to make the comparison since the season has just begun.

