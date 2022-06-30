Nothing Phone (1) release date, price, specifications, and more

The Nothing Phone (1) is the latest sensation among tech geeks. Nothing is a London-based tech manufacturing brand created by one of the co-founders of OnePlus, Carl Pei.

He left OnePlus to create this company in 2020. Nothing started with only $7 million capital. Its first product was Nothing ear (1), a pair of TWS earphones with Hybrid ANC.

The motto of Nothing is very clear: To make a future where tech devices just work, users won't have to think about them, or waste any time on them, they'll almost feel like nothing. Nothing Phone (1) also promises a seamless user experience. Especially with the custom Nothing OS, the UI will definitely be under a spotlight.

In this article, we will discuss this upcoming smartphone, its expected specifications, price, and launch date.

Exploring Nothing Phone (1)'s special features, specifications, and more

Specifications

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has been teasing the official specs of Nothing Phone (1) for a while now. Fans already have some confirmed specs and some speculation on their hands. Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to be powered by a "custom-tuned" Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset. The "+" means it will support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

In a recent statement to Input Mag, Pei said:

"Reason for going with a mid-ranged chip came down to performance, power consumption, and cost."

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to sport a 6.55" AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz fast refresh rate. There will be three variants 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. As revealed in the design, the dual-camera system may contain 50MP primary and 16MP ultrawide lenses. A 16MP font camera will also be present.

The 4500mAh battery will have some sort of fast charging. Out-of-the-box, Nothing Phone (1) will come with Android 12- based Nothing OS. Till now, the company has teased two color options, white and black. The connectivity options are 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC.

Special features

The first and most noticeable special feature of this phone is its transparent back, called the Glyph interface, which shows off all the cool hardware inside the mobile. We can see a similar back design in Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro.

Nothing @nothing This is the Glyph Interface. Unique patterns light up in sync with custom sounds. Know who’s calling you and when you get an app notification, without the screen-time. Find out more. nothing.tech/blogs/news/mee… This is the Glyph Interface. Unique patterns light up in sync with custom sounds. Know who’s calling you and when you get an app notification, without the screen-time. Find out more. nothing.tech/blogs/news/mee… https://t.co/cOpuEbvCmy

It is also lit by a unique pattern of LED lights, which makes it one of the most distinctive looking phones in the market. The custom patterned LED lights up in different sections with custom sounds for calls, notifications, alarms, and more.

The second and most important feature of this smartphone is going to be its OS, the Nothing OS. It goes without saying that the operating system is going to be an essential factor when the the whole selling point of the smartphone is a completely new and seamless experience.

Price, release date, and pre-booking

Pre-booking for Nothing Phone will end on June 30. Only those who joined the waitlist received a code, through which they could pre-book the mobile. On June 26, Pei tweeted:

Carl Pei @getpeid 100,000+ on the pre-order waiting list! Can't wait for everyone to get the phone (1) 100,000+ on the pre-order waiting list! Can't wait for everyone to get the phone (1) 🔥🔥🔥

It clearly depicts the hype generated by this new smartphone. Thousands of viewers from different countries have pre-booked their smartphones for a refundable amount. On July 12 this year, Pei will host the launch event for the Nothing Phone (1). The final specs, price, and sale date will be revealed at the event.

As per current speculations, the smartphone's sale will start by the end of July. The different variants of this smartphone will be priced between $397-$450. Millions of fans are looking forward to the launch event; until then, the waiting game continues.

