5 best Android gaming devices to play single-player games in 2022

Android gaming has evolved quite a lot in the past few years. Renowned titles like PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnight, and Apex Legends have come to smartphones. Android smartphones offer a decent to top-notch gaming experience at a relatively low budget. It is one of the reasons behind the worldwide popularity of these smartphones for gaming.

Over the years, the Google Play Store has become richer in offering new games. It's not just online multiplayers, but there are many offline single-player games with stunning graphics and great stories.

Brands like Asus, BlackShark, and Nubia have even dedicated themselves to researching and developing smartphones meant for gamers.

These gadgets offer better displays with fast refresh rates, battery life, gaming CPUs, cooling, and aesthetics. Nvidia has even launched its Android gaming console, enabling users to enjoy titles on big displays.

Five best Android gaming devices to play single-player games: Specs, prices, and more

1) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Snapdragon 888

7.6" WQHD + AMOLED

12 GB RAM

512 GB ROM

12 MP triple camera

4400 mAh w/25 W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is a smartphone of unconventional display size. However, the screen is the deciding factor here.

Some people may like playing games on this massive 7.6" WQHD + AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz high refresh rate. Others may prefer conventional smartphone displays.

This smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, can easily handle heavy Android gaming. The camera setup comprises 12 MP main, telephoto, ultrawide lenses, and 10 MP + 4MP front cameras.

The 4400 mAh battery supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with out-of-the-box One UI 3.1, based on Android 11.

2) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

14.6" WQXGA + SAMOLED

12 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

13 MP dual camera

11,200 mAh w/45 W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is undoubtedly the most powerful Android gaming device with the largest screen. The 14.6" WQXGA + Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate is the largest display on any Samsung tablet yet. The new advanced S Pen is convenient and boosts creativity.

This tablet is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB ROM. The camera system includes 12 MP wide + 6 MP ultrawide rear cameras and 12 MP wide + 12 MP ultrawide front cameras.

Dolby Digital certified quad speakers provide an amazing audio experience. The 11,200 mAh battery comes with 45W fast charging.

3) Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

6.8" FHD + AMOLED

16 GB RAM

512 GB ROM

5000 mAh w/65 W charging

64 MP triple camera

The Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro is one of the best Android gaming smartphones with a flagship-level performance on a mid-range budget. The 6.8" FHD + AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh gives a fantastic performance, while the dual shoulder trigger buttons add great versatility.

The Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro is packed with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The camera module contains 64 MP primary, 8 MP ultrawide, and 2 MP telephoto lenses. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

It has a 5000 mAh battery with 65 W charging. The out-of-the-box RedMagic 7 Pro comes with RedMagic OS 5.0, based on Android 12.

4) Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Snapdragon 888+

6.78" FHD + AMOLED

18 GB RAM

512 GB ROM

6000 mAh battery w/65 W charging

64 MP triple camera

The wait for the ROG Phone 6 is on, but till then, the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will remain one of the best Android gaming smartphones on the market. Powered by the previous-gen Snapdragon 888+, this is an absolute beast of an Android gaming smartphone.

The 6.78" FHD + AMOLED display with a 144 Hz fast refresh rate looks gorgeous. This smartphone has up to 18 gigs of memory and 512 gigs of storage.

The 6000 mAh battery supports 65 watts of fast charging. The triple camera setup packs a 64MP Sony IMX 686 primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide, and a 5 MP macro sensor, with the 24 MP front camera clicking beautiful selfies.

5) Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Tegra X1

4K, HDR, Dolby Vision10

16 GB ROM

Gigabit ethernet

Shield Remote

Android 11.0

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the only Android gaming console on this list and is currently the best option on the market. It is compatible with any television set and supports up to 4K HDR Dolby Vision 10 displays.

The console has 16 GB of built-in storage, expandable via USB or external HDD. On the I/O side, it has two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port with HDCP 2.2 and CEC support, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

It supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 + LE. Users can pair the Shield TV Pro with DTS-X surround sound compatible audio devices for the best audio experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

