5 best ultrabooks for portability and power

The best ultrabooks strike a balance between portability and power, keeping you productive while traveling for business, attending conferences, or just squeezing in a little work. An ultrabook is a powerful, thin, light laptop with a long battery life. There are many good laptops on the market, but not all are worth buying to meet your needs.

Whether you're a programmer, a businessperson, or specifically someone who frequently travels for work, investing in an ultrabook can significantly increase your productivity. Therefore, we have created a list of the five best ultrabooks available in 2023.

HP Spectre x360, Dell XPS 15, and three more of the best ultrabooks for portability and power

1) HP Spectre x360 ($1,200)

Screen 13.5 inch, 3000 x 2000, UWVA OLED CPU 12th-generation Intel Core i5, i7 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 8 GB – 16 GB Storage 256 GB – 2 TB SSD

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best ultrabooks available for everyday use. It has a gem-cut design with chopped-up corners that have ports on them rather than just using conventional clam shells. If you live your life in a productivity suite, such as MS Office, Excel, and other similar apps, the Spectre x360 is an excellent choice.

Its 3:2 aspect ratio is critical for maximizing vertical space while working. However, if you're into media and want a larger display to consume content, you should consider another ultrabook, which will be mentioned in this list.

Pros

OLED touch screen with a stunning 3:2 aspect ratio.

Elegant, sleek, and durable design.

Excellent performance.

Long battery life.

Cons

There is no HDMI port (though a mini dock is included).

lacking internal pen storage.

Underwhelming keyboard layout.

2) Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 ($1,399)

Screen 14 inch, 3840 x 2400, 400-nit OLED touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Graphics Intel Iris Xe RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 is a premium ultrabook, which is all about power while maintaining portability. This touchscreen laptop has a sophisticated chassis and a soundbar that can rotate 360 degrees. Furthermore, the OLED display provides an immersive streaming experience.

The Yoga 9i Gen 8 has excellent hardware specifications that can handle most editing and creative tasks, as well as productivity and gaming.

Pros

Exceptional OLED touch screen (supports pens).

The new Intel "Raptor Lake" silicon performs superbly.

Amazing sound quality.

Stylish all-metal design.

Cons

Battery life is underwhelming.

The display typically has 350 nits.

3) Dell XPS 15 ($1,449)

Screen 15.6 inch, 3,456 x 2,160, 60Hz CPU Intel Core i7-12700H Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050ti RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB

The Dell XPS 15 is a brand-new ultrabook with an OLED display, the latest 12th-gen Intel processors, and Nvidia RTX graphics. It provides unrivaled productivity as well as stunning visuals. It is not only one of the best ultrabooks on the market, but it is also an excellent choice for video editing and media work.

The XPS 15 has a sophisticated design that makes it simple to use on the go and is equipped to handle the various demands of connected life and creative apps. It embodies the ideal contemporary desktop replacement.

Pros

Stunning 3.5K OLED touch display.

Long battery life.

Excellent performance.

Spacious touchpad and a comfortable keyboard.

SD card slot available.

Cons

The 720p webcam is a letdown.

Gaming causes the laptop to overheat.

4) LG Gram 17 ($1,799)

Screen 17 inch WQXGA, 2560 x 1600, IPS LCD CPU 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16 GB Storage 2 TB NVMe SSD

The LG Gram 17 is one of the best ultrabooks, as it is portable and optimized for productivity. It is armed with Intel's 11th-generation mobile processors, allowing quick, trouble-free workflow optimization.

The high image quality of the display makes media editing pretty fantastic, as it can produce results that are both enjoyable and precise. Its magnesium alloy chassis, which not only manages to keep it lightweight but also durable.

Pros

Exceptionally light.

Top-notch display quality.

Long battery life.

Cons

Expensive.

No touch screen.

5) Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra ($2,399)

Screen 16 inch, 2880 x 1800, AMOLED CPU 13th-gen Intel Core i7, i9 Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is one of the best ultrabooks, featuring a gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED display and a sleek, portable design. It is primarily designed for professionals and content creators thanks to its 13th-gen Intel processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, and long battery life.

The keys on the keyboard are wide, which improves typing accuracy. This laptop can handle editing and creative tasks in addition to productivity and gaming. This makes it one of the best ultrabooks and the ultimate workhorse.

Pros

Stunning 3K AMOLED HDR display.

Outstanding performance with contemporary components.

Long battery life.

Ultra-thin premium metal construction with great connectivity.

Cons

Expensive.

Mediocre webcam.

The modern world places a strong emphasis on productivity, so having a good computer with a great screen, a comfortable keyboard, a stylish design, and long battery life is crucial. These are the best ultrabooks if you're looking for a powerful laptop that is lightweight and won't strain your back.

