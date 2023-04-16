Top 5 tools to organize workspace and boost productivity

Poor selection of accessories and inefficiency in your workspace are some of the causes of your productivity dropping. Everybody experiences periods when their brains don’t appear to be functioning at their best. Sometimes the challenges we face each day seem greater than usual.

We can improve many aspects of our lives to be as productive as possible, including our eating behaviors, sleeping patterns, exercise routines, and break schedules. However, we can now access various practical accessories to make our lives comfortable.

This article will analyze five such accompaniments that will help the readers modify their work-stations and improve outcomes positively.

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot and 4 other peripherals that enhance your workspace and maximize results

We strive to provide you with the most effective and efficient accessories to make your workspace easier and more productive. Here are the top five supplements that will help you declutter your workspace:

1) Upright Go 2

Good posture is a habit you improve over time, not something you attain instantly. Most importantly, health is an essential factor in workspace productivity. It’s common knowledge that spending a lot of time sitting is terrible for your health, but many jobs necessitate it. You can lessen the harm a desk-bound lifestyle causes by using Upright Go 2.

Features:

The Upright Go 2 is a small, wireless device that you stick to your back.

Not a single electric shock or similar technique is used.

When it notices that your posture is deteriorating, it gently vibrates instead. It is just irritating enough to make you sit up straight.

Upright Go 2 is priced at $79.99.

2) Logitech ERGO K860 - Ergonomic Keyboard

A chaotic workspace can significantly reduce productivity. Logitech ERGO K860’s wireless design aligns your hands, wrists, and elbows in a neutral position when you use your keyboard for extended periods in the workspace. So it’s less taxing on your body, helps you maintain comfort while typing, and boosts your productivity.

Features:

This keyboard with a curved design.

It relieves wrist pain and makes typing very comfortable.

It has a sturdy construction and negatively angled feet.

The typing noise is minimal so that you won’t disturb anyone.

Logitech ERGO K860 can be bought for $98.99.

3) Doxie Go SE

You might want to save space and time in the workspace. Or perhaps your job requires you to travel frequently. The Doxie Go SE portable scanner can help you with this. Simply place your documents, photos, or receipts inside this small, light scanner to begin scanning. You can save the scans on its expandable SD card or send them directly to your email or cloud app.

Features:

Doxie Go SE functions just fine, so it doesn’t require a computer connection.

It has an internal rechargeable battery can be charged using a micro USB cable.

You can perform up to 400 scans on a single charge.

Doxie Go SE is available for $179.

4) Alexa - Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Alexa’s Echo Dot (3rd Gen) achieved a whole new level of productivity. It prevents you from ever getting bored. This device may not offer physical assistance, but it can do many things.

Features:

It has a unique LED display shows timers, the current time, and the temperature.

You can use voice commands or recurring schedules to manage every smart home device.

Even in a noisy environment, it responds to you by hearing the wake word “Alexa”!

It comes with an excellent noise-canceling feature.

Its voice control feature can command music on various apps.

Alexa - Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is generally sold for $42.99.

5) Autonomous SmartDesk 2

Perhaps you want to stand against leading a sedentary lifestyle. You can make your home workspace more productive by selecting Autonomous SmartDesk 2. According to studies, using a standing desk fosters creativity and uplifts your mood.

Features:

You can adjust the height.

Its sturdy steel frame allows it to lift to 290 lbs.

It has a dual electric motor.

Autonomous SmartDesk 2 can be bought for $399.

Closing Thoughts

Technology is here to give you the valuable features you require. Perhaps you need them to manage and plan your time, sharpen your focus, or allow you to work conveniently from anywhere remotely. So, you must decide which accessories best suit your requirements and synchronize with your workspace.

FAQs

1) Is it healthy to use a standing desk?

According to studies, people who use standing desks experience less stress and fatigue than those who spend the entire workday seated. Furthermore, 87% of those using standing desks claim they have more vigor and energy in the workspace.

2) What is the best budget ergonomic keyboard?

Logitech K350 is the best ergonomic keyboard at this price. This keyboard offers the best value when it is around $30. This keyboard has fewer ergonomic features but can still be a great option.

3) What benefits does wireless technology offer?

The most significant benefit of using wireless technology is increased mobility. It also has significant advantages for you and your workspace because of its flexibility, efficiency, and health benefits.

4) Can I stay productive while traveling for work?

Yes, with today’s technology, we can quickly increase our productivity while on the go. Thanks to increasingly powerful wireless devices, cloud data storage, and seamless integration between all work systems, travel can be used effectively to achieve our objectives.

5) Can any technology help me sleep?

Yes, the best option out there is Lumie Bodyclock Luxe 750DAB. If you have trouble falling asleep after a long workday, this medical device encourages regular sleep patterns by gradually fading light.

