5 things you must do regularly to maintain your desktop computer

Modern desktop computers are often self-sufficient when it comes to upkeep. However, you must keep your hardware up to date in order to receive optimal performance from your machines.

There are a plethora of easy ways to take care of your computer. With the latest technological advancements made in the world of information technology (IT), one does not have to worry about tough maintenance.

Seeing so many solutions on how to keep their computer safe and running can be confusing, but that doesn't mean it can't be done.

This article lists five things you can do to maintain your desktop computer in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Clearing temporary files and 4 other ways to maintain your desktop computers

1) Clearing cache

Cache builds up in your system over time. It can hamper your regular workflow on both your laptop and desktop computer.

One of the fundamentals of computer upkeep is to clean out cache files on a daily basis. You can delete the contents of the '%temp%,' 'temp,' and 'prefetch' folders by accessing them through the Windows Run feature.

You can also use third-party software like CCleaner to easily clear browser and software cache files. Deleting these temporary files will not only clear up a good chunk of space but will also make the system relatively faster as software and browsers will have more space to work with.

2) Clean hardware components

Cleaning physical hardware components in a desktop computer is a mandatory task that needs to be performed by every user. A desktop cabinet can attract a lot of dust over time. This can result in blocked outflows and inflows in fans, resulting in poor temperature and dusty components. While one may not immediately see the results, the dust will slowly start showing performance issues.

Cleaning out components like the CPU cooler and case fans is also a must, as they are the only things responsible for your desktop computer's cooling. Moreover, cleaning out the power supply unit (PSU) is also mandatory, as dust can block out or damage its inner components.

3) Repaste your CPU with thermal paste

While it is not mandatory to change thermal paste on a regular basis, readers must know that it is a crucial task to perform if they have a desktop. The thermal paste can be changed once every few years in order to maintain better conductivity and upkeep the CPU itself.

You can apply a simple thermal paste to your CPU while ensuring it does not spill into the nearby components. This may increase the risk of damage as the paste itself is only suitable for the CPU's surface. You must also pick the amount carefully when applying thermal paste.

4) Have a virus and malware test

Having a decent malware and virus test every now and then can help your computer perform smoothly in a lot of areas. Most malware and viruses can enter your desktop through third-party software and fishy websites. You must carefully browse the internet in order to avoid web pages that can inject harmful viruses into your computer.

Using default Windows Security or applications such as Malware bytes can be helpful. These can detect inhabited malicious files in your system that can cause damage or corrupt your desktop components or files over time.

5) Keeping your temperatures in check

Desktop users have a variety of tools in their arsenal when it comes to keeping their machine temperatures in check. Open Hardware Monitor and CoreTemp are some of the most popular tools you can use to regularly check your CPU, GPU, storage, and other component temperatures.

It is mandatory to make sure your CPU and GPU are not exceeding a particular temperature threshold (preferably 90 degrees), as it can severely damage the hardware over time. While many CPUs are capable of self-shutting down while hitting the threshold, they may behave differently under certain circumstances.

Readers can incorporate all these tips into their daily desktop lives to make sure they have a decent experience with their desktop computers.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes