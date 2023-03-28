How to use the built-in Windows Security suite to protect your PC

Windows Security is a free built-in anti-virus and anti-malware protection program that comes with Windows 8.1 and later versions of the operating system. Its purpose is to help users protect their data from malware and other security threats.

While there are many premium security options available in the digital marketplace, Windows Security is one of the most accessible options for free users. In this article, we will provide a brief guide on how to use the security suite to protect your Windows computer from malicious programs and viruses.

Accessing Windows Security and tuning options

Windows Security offers a wide range of features that allow users to customize their security needs while using their OS. You can access the Windows Security panel using the following steps:

Go to the Windows search bar and type Update & Security.

Look for Windows Security to access the suite.

The Windows Defender will feature a variety of options: Virus & threat, account, Firewall & network protection, App & browser control, Device security, Device performance & health, and Family options.

The Virus & threat protection option can be used to scan for threats and tweak real-time protection. You can also enable settings like cloud-delivered protection and automatic sample submission.

Account protection allows you to link with your Microsoft account and set up dynamic lock for your Windows profile.

The Firewall and network protection allows you to secure your, private, and public networks. You can also customize the firewall for specific applications.

App and browser control allows you to turn on application control options such as reputation-based protection, which helps you to block potentially unwanted applications.

Isolated browsing and exploit protection is also a part of the app and browser control that allows you to customize your browsing environment.

Device security provides options like Core isolation, which uses virtualization-based security to protect the core components of your device from malicious attacks. A security processor option is also available that provides additional encryption for your device.

Device performance & health shows indicators for storage capacity, apps and software, and Windows time service.

You will also be able to use the Fresh start option that cleans and updates Windows. Your personal files alongside a few Windows settings will be kept intact.

The Family option will grant you parental controls. This can be customized to protect kids online as they interact with a variety of content. Screen time and digital health can also be monitored using this option.

You can also set up options for apps and games purchased for kids through the family option features.

The aforementioned options can be utilized to browse the Windows Security suite on Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. Readers can also opt for third-party options to clean out malware and viruses, however, Windows Defender can provide a pretty decent protection for a free protection suite.

