Create

10 best antivirus programs for your computer in 2023

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 25, 2023 17:18 GMT
Best antivirus programs for your computer (Image via Unsplash)
Best antivirus programs for your computer (Image via Unsplash)

The best antivirus programs aren't just limited to scanning software. It's essential to look for software that works across your preferred operating systems. It includes advanced security features like VPNs, ransomware protection, real-time protection, ad-blocking software, password managers, and phishing protection. Also, stick with antivirus software with a good reputation. Don't use them if they've been part of any leaks.

youtube-cover

So these are the 10 best antivirus programs for your PC to provide watertight protection and extra features to keep you safe from scams and viruses.

Note: This article is partly subjective.

The best antivirus programs for your PC in 2023 and their pros and cons: Avast and others

1) Norton

youtube-cover

Norton is one of the oldest antivirus software companies out there. Despite its age, it has stood the test of time and continues attracting new customers. It is excellent for scanning software and offers insured identity theft protection, making it better than most programs.

Cost: $99.99/first year, then $179.99/year.

ProsCons
100% protection against malware and viruses Slows down the computer when performing full scans
Secure VPN inclusion for online privacyPricing can be costly
Identity theft protection toolsNo free version
Great mobile application
Convenient parental controls

2) McAfee

youtube-cover

McAfee is one of the most comprehensive antiviruses on the market in 2023. Most importantly, it is safe and intuitive software that is simple to use. It also has extra features like a VPN, a password manager, and an extremely effective firewall.

Cost: $19.99/first year, then $64.99/year.

ProsCons
Password managerThe basic product only covers one device
Great customer supportiOS version is lacking
Cheap multi-user options
User-friendly
A reliable firewall
Provides security for all devices, including iOS and Android

3) Kaspersky

youtube-cover

Kaspersky is a comprehensive security suite that offers numerous levels of online protection. Kaspersky has been offering top-notch security solutions all over the world since 1997. However, it still provides some of the best protections for preventing viruses and malware.

Cost: $46.99/year.

ProsCons
Available for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS Consumes a lot of CPU resources
Unlimited VPNOnly Windows is supported by the basic package
User-friendlyPrivacy concerns
Multilayered malware protection
Extra security for Wi-Fi networks and peripherals
Password Manager

4) Bitdefender

youtube-cover

Bitdefender has been a top product via AV testing since 2016, thanks to improved ransomware and anti-fishing protection, among other vital aspects. Despite having these features, it doesn't significantly burden your computer in any way.

Cost: $23.99/year.

ProsCons
Webcam and microphone protectionLimited VPN capabilities
Multi-layered ransomware protectionSupport for macOS is only available with paid plans.
Easily adapts to your hardware specifications
It has a Free version
Top-notch malware detection
Each paid edition includes a password manager and a VPN

5) Avast

youtube-cover

Avast is one of the most trusted programs in the world, as they prevent around 66 million daily threats and have 450 million users worldwide. The software downloads in a few seconds, and once it's up and running, it'll begin scanning your machine for viruses. The free version of Avast primarily focuses on malware, whereas the paid option takes a more comprehensive approach to cybersecurity.

Cost: $50.28/year.

ProsCons
Great free versionA few extra features must be purchased separately
simple to navigate and downloadBoot-time scanning can be extremely slow
Effective network security inspector
Excellent results from unbiased testing labs
Numerous security-related bonus features

6) AVG

youtube-cover

The free AVG antivirus is a very enticing option that ticks many boxes. AVG is reliable and effective at its primary objective, catching viruses. The lab tests detected 100% of all viruses it had prior knowledge of and 99% of viruses it had no previous knowledge of.

Cost: $31.20/year.

ProsCons
Intuitive interfaceMany false positives are detected.
Basic free versionExpensive premium support
High rates of malware detection
Several security features
Phone and chat support

7) Panda Dome

youtube-cover

Panda Dome for your PC and other devices is a very safe choice. AV-Comparatives thoroughly tested Panda software and discovered that its overall protection rate was 99.98%, which is quite good.

Cost: $23.99/year.

ProsCons
Free version is greatLimited Mac OS Features
Excellent anti-malwareParental controls are an additional cost
Protects USB drives from malware Slow full scan
Fast and private VPNInconsistent results from independent lab tests
Exceptional password manager

8) ESET NOD32

youtube-cover

ESET NOD32 is widely regarded as one of the most secure and comprehensive programs available. It offers excellent protection features, such as an anti-theft tool for stolen devices and decent results in independent lab tests.

Cost: $39.99/year.

ProsCons
Thorough device controlIneffective results in our practical malware blocking test
HIPS component block vulnerabilitiesDevice control too complex
Anti-theft tool
High level of security
Excellent Android security app

9) Avira

youtube-cover

Avira is one of the most solid and secure options today. Security features range from file quarantines and optimizers to password managers and other innovative features. It might be the perfect choice if you want to set up system malware scans to run regularly.

Cost: $30.99/year.

ProsCons
Simple user interfaceNo web protection in the free version
Integrated VPNPoor results on some practical tests
Great independent lab test scores
Excellent ransomware protection
Useful browser extensions

10) Inetgo

youtube-cover

Intego offers a lot more than just regular antivirus scanning for your Mac. It protects your Mac devices from cybersecurity threats and keeps your data and information secure. Although it's available to Windows users, many more Mac-centric features are exclusive to Mac OS versions.

Cost: $49.99/year.

ProsCons
Lab-certified for preventing Mac malwareWindows malware detection is mediocre.
Parental Controls VPN costs extra
VPN that is both fast and advanced Inability to identify any harmful or fraudulent websites
Detects Windows and Linux malware

Endnotes

youtube-cover

Even the most experienced internet users still fall victim to device hijacking or data loss by downloading annoying malicious programs. Not only is using an antivirus essential but finding one with all the features you need for your daily activities is crucial. So, these are the ten best programs you should install on your computer to live a safe and trouble-free life.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Quick Links

Edited by Arkaprovo Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...