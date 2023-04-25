10 best antivirus programs for your computer in 2023

The best antivirus programs aren't just limited to scanning software. It's essential to look for software that works across your preferred operating systems. It includes advanced security features like VPNs, ransomware protection, real-time protection, ad-blocking software, password managers, and phishing protection. Also, stick with antivirus software with a good reputation. Don't use them if they've been part of any leaks.

So these are the 10 best antivirus programs for your PC to provide watertight protection and extra features to keep you safe from scams and viruses.

Note: This article is partly subjective.

The best antivirus programs for your PC in 2023 and their pros and cons: Avast and others

1) Norton

Norton is one of the oldest antivirus software companies out there. Despite its age, it has stood the test of time and continues attracting new customers. It is excellent for scanning software and offers insured identity theft protection, making it better than most programs.

Cost: $99.99/first year, then $179.99/year.

Pros Cons 100% protection against malware and viruses Slows down the computer when performing full scans Secure VPN inclusion for online privacy Pricing can be costly Identity theft protection tools No free version Great mobile application Convenient parental controls

2) McAfee

McAfee is one of the most comprehensive antiviruses on the market in 2023. Most importantly, it is safe and intuitive software that is simple to use. It also has extra features like a VPN, a password manager, and an extremely effective firewall.

Cost: $19.99/first year, then $64.99/year.

Pros Cons Password manager The basic product only covers one device Great customer support iOS version is lacking Cheap multi-user options User-friendly A reliable firewall Provides security for all devices, including iOS and Android

3) Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a comprehensive security suite that offers numerous levels of online protection. Kaspersky has been offering top-notch security solutions all over the world since 1997. However, it still provides some of the best protections for preventing viruses and malware.

Cost: $46.99/year.

Pros Cons Available for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS Consumes a lot of CPU resources Unlimited VPN Only Windows is supported by the basic package User-friendly Privacy concerns Multilayered malware protection Extra security for Wi-Fi networks and peripherals Password Manager

4) Bitdefender

Bitdefender has been a top product via AV testing since 2016, thanks to improved ransomware and anti-fishing protection, among other vital aspects. Despite having these features, it doesn't significantly burden your computer in any way.

Cost: $23.99/year.

Pros Cons Webcam and microphone protection Limited VPN capabilities Multi-layered ransomware protection Support for macOS is only available with paid plans. Easily adapts to your hardware specifications It has a Free version Top-notch malware detection Each paid edition includes a password manager and a VPN

5) Avast

Avast is one of the most trusted programs in the world, as they prevent around 66 million daily threats and have 450 million users worldwide. The software downloads in a few seconds, and once it's up and running, it'll begin scanning your machine for viruses. The free version of Avast primarily focuses on malware, whereas the paid option takes a more comprehensive approach to cybersecurity.

Cost: $50.28/year.

Pros Cons Great free version A few extra features must be purchased separately simple to navigate and download Boot-time scanning can be extremely slow Effective network security inspector Excellent results from unbiased testing labs Numerous security-related bonus features

6) AVG

The free AVG antivirus is a very enticing option that ticks many boxes. AVG is reliable and effective at its primary objective, catching viruses. The lab tests detected 100% of all viruses it had prior knowledge of and 99% of viruses it had no previous knowledge of.

Cost: $31.20/year.

Pros Cons Intuitive interface Many false positives are detected. Basic free version Expensive premium support High rates of malware detection Several security features Phone and chat support

7) Panda Dome

Panda Dome for your PC and other devices is a very safe choice. AV-Comparatives thoroughly tested Panda software and discovered that its overall protection rate was 99.98%, which is quite good.

Cost: $23.99/year.

Pros Cons Free version is great Limited Mac OS Features Excellent anti-malware Parental controls are an additional cost Protects USB drives from malware Slow full scan Fast and private VPN Inconsistent results from independent lab tests Exceptional password manager

8) ESET NOD32

ESET NOD32 is widely regarded as one of the most secure and comprehensive programs available. It offers excellent protection features, such as an anti-theft tool for stolen devices and decent results in independent lab tests.

Cost: $39.99/year.

Pros Cons Thorough device control Ineffective results in our practical malware blocking test HIPS component block vulnerabilities Device control too complex Anti-theft tool High level of security Excellent Android security app

9) Avira

Avira is one of the most solid and secure options today. Security features range from file quarantines and optimizers to password managers and other innovative features. It might be the perfect choice if you want to set up system malware scans to run regularly.

Cost: $30.99/year.

Pros Cons Simple user interface No web protection in the free version Integrated VPN Poor results on some practical tests Great independent lab test scores Excellent ransomware protection Useful browser extensions

10) Inetgo

Intego offers a lot more than just regular antivirus scanning for your Mac. It protects your Mac devices from cybersecurity threats and keeps your data and information secure. Although it's available to Windows users, many more Mac-centric features are exclusive to Mac OS versions.

Cost: $49.99/year.

Pros Cons Lab-certified for preventing Mac malware Windows malware detection is mediocre. Parental Controls VPN costs extra VPN that is both fast and advanced Inability to identify any harmful or fraudulent websites Detects Windows and Linux malware

Endnotes

Even the most experienced internet users still fall victim to device hijacking or data loss by downloading annoying malicious programs. Not only is using an antivirus essential but finding one with all the features you need for your daily activities is crucial. So, these are the ten best programs you should install on your computer to live a safe and trouble-free life.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes