AI and Cybersecurity: How to protect your data in the age of automation?

With artificial intelligence (AI) in the driver’s seat of automation, users are exposed to advanced large-scale threats daily. The present-day technological world is driven by data, which also fuels artificial intelligence and its ideologies. Without proper rules in place, AI can do more harm than good, making it essential for users to adopt preventive measures.

The biggest area of concern is the protection of data privacy. Models based on artificial intelligence utilize numerous data sets sourced from users across the world. While developers and organizations are responsible for regulating the collection of data and offering transparency, AI behavior is sometimes unpredictable.

Since systems that run on artificial intelligence algorithms handle umpteen data, a breach, in this case, can easily cause irreversible damage. Hence, it’s important for users to protect themselves in all ways possible.

To help users enforce a secure platform for themselves in the age of automation, the next section of the article features a list of things one can do to defeat threats fueled by artificial intelligence.

Ways to enforce cybersecurity in age of AI-driven automation

Before getting into the protection mechanisms, let’s look at how artificial intelligence can produce unfavorable results in today’s age.

Modern information systems use massive data sets, which can cause a couple of problems. Firstly, there can be a lack of communal representation - not enough variety of data - which can lead to unacceptable inaccuracies. Secondly, the use of large data sets runs a greater privacy risk if subjected to a data breach.

Furthermore, systems based on artificial intelligence embrace automated learning based on datasets, which can lead to uncontrolled conclusions. Users may not want to share such inferences about themselves, or in worst-case scenarios, the deduction could be wrong.

Here are a few ways to protect your data from such threats:

1) Use VPN

Virtual Private Networks provide users with an anonymous and safe internet connection, allowing them to surf the web without exposing their identity or personal information unintentionally.

It isn’t a foolproof solution as some VPN services (especially those that are free to use) are unreliable. However, it is definitely the easiest way to shield yourself from bots and organizations that track information.

2) Own multiple email IDs and keep one restricted to personal use

Create separate email IDs for personal, work, and e-commerce use. This way, you can shield your personal data from breaches that affect the websites you signed up for or the companies you are in business with.

3) Protect your accounts as much as possible

Implement as many security barriers as possible to safeguard your online accounts from cyberattacks. For example, two-factor authentication is a great way to protect your passwords.

Also, make sure to change passwords from time to time and close/delete any social media pages or e-commerce accounts you own if you don't intend to use them anymore.

4) Make sure to check before giving a platform access to your information

Developers and companies know the insecurities artificial intelligence can unleash on them and their user base. Hence, ethical organizations will ask for your permission before they collect data. Make sure to check the data requirements of the application before selecting Allow.

Note that the internet is flooded with dubious bodies who steal data for their systems unethically. If you aren’t comfortable sharing your photo library, messaging app data, or any personal information, you can always deny access. Make sure to allow data access only if you trust a website or application.

In addition to the above, users should read through the data section of the Terms and Conditions (TOS agreement) whenever they sign up for a platform to avoid future conflicts.

It’s evident that companies and developers can tackle most of the aforementioned AI woes related to data. They can adopt strong and secure protocols to regulate collected datasets and ensure accuracy, protection, and control.

While AI can aggravate the magnitude of a data breach, it has also improved today’s cybersecurity solutions. The technology can identify complex threats and also figure out ways to tackle new ones by noting patterns that cannot be deciphered by humans.

AI and cybersecurity go hand-in-hand, provided the limitations and threats are taken care of.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

