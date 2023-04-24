10 essential software programs every PC user should have

PC users daily indulge in a variety of activities using multiple software that can affect their systems in one way or the other. Be it online browsing, heavy multi-tasking with editing, or simply playing video games, a computer can help offer many things for day-to-day activities. That being said, a system is vulnerable to a variety of threats and needs to have the perfect tools so it can revert back or make its health better in the longer run.

A PC user must be aware of all the necessary software programs that their system needs for an essential workforce alongside the betterment of the system. This article will list a few essential programs that every computer user must have installed in their systems.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

CCleaner and 9 other essential software programs to have installed in your system

1) DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller)

The Display Driver Uninstaller is one of the best utilities to have installed in your system for a variety of reasons. Not only does it help one install graphics drivers into the system, but it also provides clean installations for audio and other drivers. DDU encourages users to boot the system in safe mode when using it as doing so reduces the chances of file corruption.

That being said, it is also a solid software that can aid users while they are facing a faulty driver error from Nvidia or AMD graphics cards. The DDU is an absolutely free software that users can download anytime from Guru3D.

2) CCleaner

CCleaner is a temporary file-cleaning program that one can use to wipe out unwanted Windows registry and cache files from the system. It is an extremely light-weight software that can also be run in the background whilst working.

However, users may have to shut down programs that can potentially make cache files while the CCleaner is running its scan and removing temporary files. It can wipe out cache and temporary files created by web browsers, alongside applications like Spotify, Discord, and many other Windows programs.

3) Open Hardware Monitor

The Open Hardware Monitor (OHH) is a system-monitoring tool that is absolutely free for any Windows user. It helps monitor the temperature of the hardware, alongside other things. The OHH can provide neccesarry temperatures for the system's GPU and CPU, while also displaying the fan speeds of all the outputs.

One can also monitor the clock speed for equipment with OHH. Not only does it provide a decent insight into the hardware parts of a computer, but also helps troubleshoot when a user is facing any issues.

4) Hard Disk Sentinel

The Hard Disk Sentinel is a free storage-monitoring device that offers more in-depth information about Hard Disk Drives (HDD) and Solid State Drives (SSD) of a computer. One can detect the health of their storage devices and their max temperature while in use.

The program also offers a log for random system crashes related to the system's storage. This not only makes the troubleshooting easy, but allows the user to look at the correct place when looking for a fix.

5) Malware Bytes

Malware Bytes is a free virus-detection software designed to detect malware and other virus programs situated in the system. Users can scan their computers with this program so it can detect malicious files and delete them for good.

One can also quarantine infected files with the help of Windows Security or other third-party anti-virus programs if the malicious virus has reached an important file.

6) Mozilla Firefox (Web browser)

Mozilla Firefox is one of the most popular open-source web browsers that one must have on their computers if they regularly indulge in internet activities. It is extremely light and fast, but is also known for offering a smooth browsing experience.

With many modifications made to it, more and more users have shifted towards Mozilla as the experience is much better with extensions as it can adapt to almost anything.

7) VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player is a free Windows Media Player that also comes for Android and other platforms. While PC users have a variety of options when picking a software for this function, VLC stands at the top of the list with a flexible decoder and many more options.

It has been a popular choice for PC users as the program is known for running almost any media file without hesitation. It also gets regular support from the developers as it is updated every now and then.

8) 7Zip

7Zip is an open-source file-archiver software used for compressing and extracting large files. While WinRAR has dominated this space for ages, 7Zip became a close second choice shortly after Windows 10 launched. With a simpler UI (User Interface) and more options, users prefer this software over the default Windows-extracter and WinRAR.

7Zip is absolutely free to download from its official website where users can choose the software's installer according to their preference.

9) qBittorrent

qBittorrent is a free and open-source Torrent client that allows one to download files and folders off of Torrent websites. It also comes for other operating systems like macOS and Linux and offers a minimalistic UI experience without hefty advertisements.

Users will have a relatively simpler experience using qBittorrent compared to other clients like BitTorrent and uTorrent.

Disclaimer: Use the software only for file sharing. Avoid downloading illegitimate copies of software, movies etc.

10) Rufus

Rufus is an open-source software that is used to create bootable USB flash drives and can also be used for formatting a computer. It helps one install Windows OS on the go without issues. Many prefer to install the OS through this software due to simple partitioning and various other features.

One can use Rufus' interface to convert a normal USB flash drive to a bootable device with a setup. This can be further used to install the OS by selecting the bootable drive in the BIOS.

The aforementioned programs are a must-have for all PC users. They offer a variety of troubleshooting opportunities as they continue to browse through dangerous platforms and areas online.

