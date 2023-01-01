How to monitor your CPU temperature

Monitoring the CPU temperature is an important part of keeping the computer running smoothly. High temperatures can cause the system to slow down or even shut down unexpectedly.

Fortunately, there are several easy ways to monitor the temperature and take action to keep it in a safe range. Setting up the applications for monitoring the temperature is pretty simple.

Monitoring the CPU temperature is a simple process

The first step is to install a monitoring program. This allows the user to monitor the computer’s temperature in real time.

They provide detailed information, including the current temperature and the maximum it has reached. Some programs even allow users to set up alerts so that they can be notified when it reaches a specified level.

Monitoring CPU temperature Open Hardware Monitor

The Open Hardware Monitor can keep an eye on the temperature of every component connected to the machine. The steps to set up the application are as follows:

Visit the Open Hardware Monitor website or click on the link here. Download the Open Hardware Monitor application. Install the application and launch.

Once the above steps are completed, the application can be used to monitor the temperatures of the CPU, GPU, and hard drives. It can also be used to obtain more information about the connected components.

Users should regularly check the temperature of their CPU. Depending on the type, the acceptable temperature range may vary. Normally, it should stay below 80 degrees Celsius for optimal performance.

Furthermore, the temperature mostly depends on the type of workload running.

Monitoring CPU temperature while playing games

Monitoring the temperature during idle does not define the actual representation as it will be under load, so doing so while gaming is essential for ensuring gaming performance is at its best.

When a user is playing more demanding games and pushing the hardware to its limits, it’s essential to keep an eye on the temperatures. If it gets too high, it could run into problems like poor performance, system crashes, and even hardware damage.

The most common method is to use monitoring software that’s compatible with the operating system. This will give real-time readings of the CPU temperature. It should also be able to alert users if the temperatures get too high to prevent any damage.

The MSI Afterburner can help users keep track of the temperature. It also comes with options to overclock the machine. The steps to set up MSI Afterburner are as follows:

Visit the MSI Afterburner official website or click here. Download the application and proceed to Install it. During installation, check the RiverTuner Statistics Server and continue installing. Launch the application. Open Settings and select Monitoring from the menu. Scroll and click on CPU Temperature and check the Show in On-Screen Display. The users can also select their preferred options to show in the overlay. Click on OK.

Users can open the game, and the overlay will open up. This can be used to monitor the temperature and information of connected components.

