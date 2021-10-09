How to fix the Warm Up PSO Cache issue in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is now available on multiple devices and platforms, but PC players are facing some issues.

One major problem with Far Cry 6 on PC is the Warm Up PSO Cache error. Upon loading, players end up stuck on the Warm Up PSO Cache portion for too long.

There are a few solutions for this issue. Far Cry 6 players should try all of them to see if it fixes the problem on PC.

Far Cry 6: How to fix the Warm Up PSO Cache issue

A promotional image for Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6 enthusiasts on PC have discovered the following fixes for the Warm Up PSO Cache problem:

Wait 10-15 minutes and allow Far Cry 6 to load

Restart your game

Reinstall the game

Install the game on an SSD

Wait for a patch to come from Ubisoft

The biggest issue pertaining to the Warm Up PSO Cache message is that Far Cry 6 simply takes a long time to load. However, your game may still be playable.

Just wait 10-15 minutes to see if it has finished loading and moved on from the Warm Up PSO Cache portion. Hopefully, Ubisoft will release an update to cut down that load time in the future.

Players have also noted that shifting the Far Cry 6 files to an SSD and verifying the new file location in Properties has seen a drastic decrease in loading time.

Jason ZuKo @ZuKoDarko @UbisoftSupport I cant get far cry 6 to launch. it wont make it past Warm up PSO cache 4000 before it crashes. @UbisoftSupport I cant get far cry 6 to launch. it wont make it past Warm up PSO cache 4000 before it crashes.

If those options don't work, try going into your Task Manager and forcibly shutting down the game. Restart your computer and relaunch Far Cry 6 to see if that helped.

Uninstalling and reinstalling has worked for some, but isn't as viable a solution as the other fixes. If everything else has failed, though, give it a try. Otherwise, you might have to wait for support from Ubisoft.

