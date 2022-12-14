5 most popular high-end gaming GPUs in 2022

Multiple high-end gaming GPUs characterize 2022. These include new launches and some older GPUs that still hold up today, as well as the new RTX 40 series and RX 7000 series cards introduced this year.

Earlier this year, the prices of GPUs dropped, marking high sales volumes. Many older cards have registered remarkable sales numbers since then, while fresh launches have pushed the performance metrics to new levels.

Thus, now might be one of the best times to pick up some of the latest and greatest graphics cards from Intel, Nvidia, and AMD. This article lists five of the most popular high-end gaming GPUs that rocked the market in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. The entries are listed in no particular order, and all these graphics cards have been extremely popular throughout 2022.

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Geforce RTX 4080, and 3 other popular high-end gaming GPUs in 2022

1) Geforce RTX 3090 Ti

The Zotac Geforce RTX 3090 Ti (Image via Newegg)

The Geforce RTX 3090 Ti is the fastest gaming GPU in the Ampere-based RTX 30 series lineup. It is a slightly bumped-up version of the original RTX 3090 from 2020.

This graphics card packs over 10,000 CUDA cores, 84 RT cores, and a whopping 24 GB of GDDR6X video memory that is based on a wide 384-bit bus.

Although the 3090 Ti did not do well in terms of sales volumes due to its high prices, it is one of the most powerful GPUs money can buy in 2022.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

The ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6950 XT (Image via ASRock)

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT was launched as a part of the RDNA 2-based RX 6000 series lineup. It is AMD's best-in-class offering in the last-gen lineup. The gaming GPU trades blows with the RTX 3080 Ti.

With over 5,100 shading units, 80 Compute Units, and 80 RT cores, the Radeon RX 6950 XT is a beast of a video card. It can run almost every video game at 4K resolution without any drops in resolution.

Moreover, AMD recently dropped the prices of its RX 6000 series cards. This makes the Radeon RX 6950 XT an even better option to consider.

3) Geforce RTX 3090

The MSI Surpim RTX 3090 (Image via Newegg)

The Geforce RTX 3090 is arguably the most popular gaming GPU in 2022. It was initially launched in 2020 as the first Big Ferocious GPU (BFGPU). The graphics card holds up quite well, even two years later.

Although the RTX 3090 has been dethroned by the newly launched RTX 4090, users who own the card don't need to upgrade yet. The GPU has been discounted from its $1,499 MSRP. This makes it a more sensible option over the new pricey 40 series cards.

4) Geforce RTX 4080

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4080 (Image via Newegg)

The Geforce RTX 4080 is Nvidia's latest gaming GPU. It hit shelves in mid-November and packs a significant generational performance uplift when pitched against the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti.

The graphics card packs over 9,700 CUDA cores, 304 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 76 RT cores, and 16 GB of GDDR6X memory that is based on a 256-bit memory bus.

Initially, it was launched for $1,199. However, following low sales volumes, Nvidia is considering revising its pricing.

5) Geforce RTX 4090

The PNY XLR8 RTX 4090 (Image via Newegg)

The Geforce RTX 4090 is Nvidia's flagship gaming GPU offering for the current generation. It packs an unparalleled performance. No current-gen GPU, even from the competition, gets close to the number of pixels this graphics card can push out.

The GPU packs over 16,000 CUDA cores, 512 TMUs, 128 RT cores, and 24 GB of 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory that is based on a 384-bit bus.

