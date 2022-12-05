Nvidia to cut RTX 4080 prices following low sales numbers

Nvidia is expected to revise the price of the card by mid-December, according to a report originally published on Kuai Technology. Journalists interviewed the Chinese board channel for Nvidia to gather the latest information about the GPU.

The official has, however, notified the publication that the price reductions are not a response to AMD's pricing decisions. Instead, it is an effort to improve the 4080's price-to-performance ratio and make it a more lucrative option for gamers.

The report does not mention the exact amount by which the price of the card will be reduced. It, however, mentions that the supply will improve shortly. According to some estimates, the RTX 4080's supply may be four or five times more than the RTX 4090.

포시포시 @harukaze5719



However, the source emphasized price cut isn't afraid of RDNA3, but from its own considerations. Price is appropriately reduced to improve price-perf ratio and stimulate sales.



news.mydrivers.com/1/877/877236.h… According to boardchannels, RTX 4080 will be adjusted price in mid-Dec.However, the source emphasized price cut isn't afraid of RDNA3, but from its own considerations. Price is appropriately reduced to improve price-perf ratio and stimulate sales. According to boardchannels, RTX 4080 will be adjusted price in mid-Dec.However, the source emphasized price cut isn't afraid of RDNA3, but from its own considerations. Price is appropriately reduced to improve price-perf ratio and stimulate sales.news.mydrivers.com/1/877/877236.h…

Earlier, we found out that the 4080 represents bad value for the money it asks for. The $1,600 RTX 4090 comes with a better value proposition than this high-end graphics card. However, things might change according to recent rumors and developments.

The RTX 4080 is expected to get a price cut soon

The ROG Strix variant of the 4080 (Image via ASUS)

Nvidia found itself in deep water after they launched the RTX 4080 and 4090 for over $1,000. AMD have priced their upcoming cards at or lower than the four-digit mark.

This marked low demand for the RTX 4080, and it thus became the first card not to get sold out immediately upon launch. And that was concerning for Nvidia. Thus, it seems that Nvidia is cutting costs on its latest graphics card, the RTX 4080, to stay competitive against the RX 7900 XTX and the 7900 XT.

These developments precede the re-launch of the redone RTX 4080 12 GB as the RTX 4070 Ti. This rehashed card is expected to be launched at CES 2023. However, we do not know the exact price of the GPU yet. Nvidia is expected to reduce the cost from the initial price that the 4080 12 GB was introduced at.

The supply of the RTX 4080 is bleak and it is shipping in far fewer quantities as compared to the RTX 4090. The card is sitting on store shelves as nobody wants to buy it. Even scalpers who bought the GPU for MSRP cannot get rid of their stock.

Thus, it is no surprise that both the RTX 4090 and 4080 have already been discounted by 5% in some European markets, according to a report originally published on Cowcotland. The flagship card is currently selling for 1,859 euros (around $1,970) and the 4080 can be found for 1,399 euros (around $1,480).

The 4090 was originally launched with an MSRP of 1,949 euros (around $2,060) and the 4080 (around $1,550) was introduced for 1,469 euros, respectively.

Further price cuts are rumored to take place, which will make the 4080 a competitive offering against the RX 7900 XTX. The latter will hit the shelves on December 13.

Poll : 0 votes