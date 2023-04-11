How to clean and maintain your computer hardware?

As much fun as beholding an eye-catching gaming rig can be, computer owners need to be wary of the inevitable dust. While it’s natural for users to feel lazy and delay their plans to get rid of accumulated dust and dirt on their PC, cleaning a gaming machine periodically is essential to avoid complications and boost its longevity. If you want to clean your computer hardware and get rid of dust as quickly as possible, the next section will lead you to a spot-free PC with minimal effort.

A comprehensive guide to cleaning your computer hardware: How to remove dust and grime to maintain your PC?

Before starting, make sure to have the following items/tools in place:

Isopropyl Alcohol Lint-free microfiber cloth Compressed air can (a blower can also do the trick) A screwdriver (if you are willing to dismantle some hardware to deep clean)

You will also want an anti-static wristband to avoid damaging your computer with static electricity. You can also prevent static damage by touching an unpainted metal surface now and then while you are cleaning your PC, but having a wristband is more convenient.

Once you have the tools you need in place, you can begin cleaning your computer. Start with the peripherals: use the microfiber cloth and Isopropyl Alcohol to clean your keyboard, mouse, and gaming headphones. You can open up the keys on the keyboard (if possible) to clean any spilled liquid or dust off food crumbs.

Next, open up your computer cabinet to reveal the internal components; you may need to use a screwdriver to open the case up. You’ll now have access to graphics cards, the CPU, the cooling fans, and other hardware parts.

First, use a can of compressed air to blow the loosened dust off the hardware. You can also use an air blower or mini vacuum, which may be less effective than compressed air but does the job.

Next, use the screwdriver to detach anything that needs to be cleaned. Be careful when handling any internal components; consult the manufacturer’s instruction manual for parts. Do this only if you are sure of how to reinstate the part back into its place. There’s usually no need to remove critical parts like the graphics card or the PSU, but consulting a professional is a good idea if it gets to that if it gets to that.

Cooling fans are usually the dirtiest; cleaning them isn’t easy if you don’t remove them from the computer. While cleaning any component, use a microfiber cloth to wipe off the dust from the surface gently. For the fans, you can use earbuds (Q-tips) dipped in Isopropyl Alcohol for thorough cleaning.

Most cleaning can be done using a clean cloth and an air blower. Remove the accumulated dust once every three months to avoid a difficult-to-clean buildup.

Lastly, use a 1:1 mixture of white vinegar and water to clean the computer’s display. Alcohol-based cleaners can damage the screen, so many professionals recommend white vinegar.

