10 small details often missed while building PC for first time

Building PCs can be a great experience for gamers. Putting together a system that users can play video games on will attach them to the PC even more. However, most people who build a system for the first time may end up ignoring small details.

That said, building a gaming PC is quite simple. These days, users only need a screwdriver and parts. With plenty of quality resources and tutorials available online, the process can be made even simpler for gamers. If first-time builders keep a few points in mind, they can ensure their first build works without any hiccups.

A guide to building PCs: Things people miss

1) Buying compatible PC components

The first thing a user may miss involves buying compatible components for the PC. With a plethora of options available on the market, it is easy to get overwhelmed and end up choosing parts that will not work together in a PC build. For instance, if an individual gets an intel-based motherboard with an AMD CPU, they will have to change either the board or the processor.

It is recommended that people look into every component that goes into the PC they're building.

2) Buying a good power-supply unit for building PC

A cheap PSU (Image via Alibaba)

One of the most popular mistakes beginner PC builders make is buying a cheap power-supply unit to fit their budget. What they forget here is that cheap PSUs may not be able to deliver the optimal level of power. Moreover, they might supply incorrect power to the components, which can fry some of them.

While it is understandable why users would want to opt for cheap parts, cheapening out on a PSU is a bad idea.

3) Building PC on right surface

An anti-static surface (Image via Ubuy India)

PC components have open metal surfaces that can pick up static charge due to friction. This can damage motherboards and CPUs. Although the potential is extremely low, it is a small detail worth noting. Thus, it is recommended to always build a PC on an anti-static surface. This way, the components have zero chance of getting fried.

4) Employing right fan orientation while building PC

Building PCs should be done with good airflow in mind (Image via Newegg)

Orienting the fans in the wrong direction can cause the airflow to be sub-optimal. This problem cannot be fixed after the PC has been built and yet is a detail people often miss. Therefore, it is always recommended to decide on a proper fan orientation before building the system.

Fan orientation can be done in several ways. Users can conduct their research before deciding the exact way they want to mount their fans to derive maximum performance from their computers.

5) Plugging RAM correctly while building PC

RAM sticks need to be aligned correctly; otherwise, they don't work. Both DDR4 and DDR5 memory have mismatched connectors. Thus, if users plug the sticks the wrong way while building a PC and press them down hard, they might break. Furthermore, if the damage goes unnoticed, it can hurt the RAM slots on the motherboard.

6) Installing RAM in dual-channel configuration while building PC

Most motherboards have four RAM slots. However, they only come with two channels. Users can install a memory stick on each channel to make the most of their components.

That said, some people might fail to employ dual-channel RAM if they are building a PC for the first time. The only way to figure out the correct configuration would be to check it in the motherboard manual.

6) Too much thermal will have negative consequences

Users may feel tempted that a lot of thermal paste will improve cooling performance. However, too much of it will negatively impact cooling, which is a detail some might miss. This is why it is necessary to strictly apply only a single drop of thermal paste on the CPU.

7) Putting an I/O shield while building PC

The I/O shield of a motherboard (Image via Amazon)

Beginner PC builders can forget to put the I/O shield on the motherboard. If the user doesn't remember to include the I/O shield before installing the motherboard, it will be difficult to apply later on. It may even be impossible to use it subsequently as well. Therefore, it is always recommended to put the I/O shield on the case before mounting the motherboard.

8) Registering products and keeping warranty cards safe

The warranty logo (Image via Shipping Solutions)

If users do not register their products for warranty or put the relevant cards aside in a safe place while building PCs, they may not be able to claim the service when needed.

That said, for some products like system memory and headphones, the warranty can be claimed via the serial number. However, most manufacturers will void the warranty if the required card is missing. This is why players should be careful with them.

Some products are often eligible for an extended warranty, which increases the duration of the service. An example of this can be select Zotac graphics cards. Without valid registration, users cannot get an extended warranty for such products.

9) Plugging monitor into graphics card

Most modern motherboards have one HDMI as well as a DisplayPort in case users want a video signal out of an integrated GPU. If users have a dedicated GPU, there is no reason to use video output from the motherboard. The integrated graphics processor, if any, will be used, and the dedicated GPU won't serve its purpose.

Gamers with a proper graphics card should connect the monitor to it for a better gaming experience.

10) Picking up a copy of Windows

Most people forget to pick up a copy of Windows while purchasing the components for the PC they're building. It is worth noting that without a legitimate copy of Windows, users might run into issues related to a breach or leak of personal data. Hence, it is recommended to include a Windows key within the budget.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh