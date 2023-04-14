Wrist stretches for strength and flexibility: 5 best ones you should do every day 

Practicing certain wrist stretches can strengthen the wrist muscles and keep the fingers and arms flexible.

Wrist pain can make your daily activities challenging and can also lead to serious problems like carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis, if not treated at the right time. Pain can be frustrating and cause stiffness and weakness not just in the wrists but can affect the fingers and limit hand movements, too.

Fortunately, practicing some simple wrist mobility exercises and stretches can reduce pain, ease stiffness, improve mobility and also prevent injury.

Best wrist stretches for strength and flexibility

Here are five of the easiest and most effective stretching workouts to reduce pain and improve flexibility in the wrists.

Practice these exercises gently, and do not put too much pressure on the wrists. If any exercise causes sharp pain or any kind of discomfort, stop immediately, and relax.

#1 Praying position stretch

Prayer position stretch is one of the easiest wrist stretches. (Photo via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Praying position stretch is one of the best stretching exercises for strengthening wrists. Not only does this exercise stretch the wrists, but it also relaxes the fingers, forearms and arms and keeps wrist pain at bay.

To do it:

Stand on a flat surface with the legs close to one another, and clasp your palms together in front of your face. Ensure that the elbows are touching each other and the hands are just in front of your face.

With your palms pressed firmly together, spread your elbows apart, and slowly lower your hands to waist height.

Stop when your arms reach in front of your belly button. Hold the stretch for at least 30 seconds, and repeat a few times.

#2 Bent wrist stretch

An effective wrist flexor stretch, the bent wrist stretch loosens up tight wrist muscles and provides great relaxation. It's an easy exercise that can be done anytime, anywhere.

To do it:

Stand straight, and extend your left arm in front of you. Bend your palm so that the fingertips are pointing down.

Use your right hand to pull the top of your left hand and fingertips down further till you feel a gentle stretch on the top of your wrist.

Hold the stretch for ten seconds, and release. Repeat a few times, and switch hands.

#3 Ball squeeze

Ball squeeze improves wrist mobility. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Ball squeeze is one of the simplest wrist stretches you can do to improve wrist mobility and strength. All you need for this exercise is a soft ball or a sponge, and you're good to go.

To do it:

Hold the ball in your right hand, making a fist, and press it firmly.

Press and release a few times, and switch hands. Repeat the exercise.

#4 Clenched fist

The clenched fist wrist stretch reduces pain and also helps prevent stiffness in the fingers and wrists. This exercise is also an easy one and can be done almost anywhere.

To do it:

Sit and place your hands on your thighs, with the palms facing up. Close your palms into fists, and avoid clenching too tightly.

Raise your fists off your legs while keeping the forearms touching the legs. Bring your fists back, bending at the wrist, and slowly open your fingers wide.

Repeat the exercise a few times.

#5 Eagle arm

The eagle arm stretch is among the most effective wrist stretches. (Photo via Pexels/Kindel Media)

Eagle arm stretch is one of the best wrist stretches that's inspired by the eagle pose in yoga. Not only does this exercise stretch the wrists, but it provides an amazing stretch to the upper back and shoulders too. The eagle arms stretch is good for body posture as well.

To do it:

Move your arms straight forward so that they're parallel to the floor, and cross your left arm over your right, with the left arm on the top.

Bend your elbows, and place your left elbow in the crook of the right arm while making sure that the back of your hands are touching.

Move your left arm towards the left and right arm towards the right. Make sure the palms are facing each other as you do that.

Press your palms together; stretch your fingers, and lift your elbows up, and hold the position for 20 seconds.

Release, and repeat the exercise on the other side.

Practicing the aforementioned wrist stretching exercises can reduce risk of injuries and also improve hand mobility. The best part about these exercises is that they can be easily done at home or in the office without any complications.

Avoid wrist stretches if you have inflammation or serious injury

While wrist stretches are very effective, they should not be done if you have a serious joint injury or inflammation unless recommended by a doctor. It's important to always consult a healthcare provider before attempting the aforementioned wrist stretches to determine the cause of your wrist pain and discomfort.

