What Is the Eagle Pose (Garudasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The name Garudasana (or the Eagle Pose) is derived from two words in Sanskrit: garuda, which means "eagle," and asana, which means "posture." Garuda is called "the king of the birds." This standing balance pose strengthens the legs and is also called a "balancing pose."

Garudasana energizes the body and can be used in yoga flow sequences because of this quality.

Garudasana: History and Significance

Garuda is the King of Birds and is Lord Vishnu's mount (vahana) in Hinduism.

Lord Vishnu, it is said, was highly impressed by Garuda's power and strength and gave him a blessing. In response, Garuda asked Lord Vishnu how he could help him. Then, Lord Vishnu asked Garuda to be his vahana, which means "mount" or "vehicle." Garuda agreed.

Garuda was the king of birds and a powerful bird linked to the sun and fire, but he was a humble student of Lord Vishnu, his guru.

People say that Garuda is half a man and half a bird. Two of his hands are folded in the Anjali Mudra, and the other two hold an umbrella and a pot of Amrit (the nectar of eternal life). His body shines like gold. The rest of his body, including his chest and legs, looks like a kite.

His "eagle eyes" denote that he has a clear view of the world, is free of ignorance and false beliefs, and can see the truth in every situation.

Garudasana is an excellent way to bring your mind out of ignorance, mind-chatter, and ego into the present moment (Image via Flickr)

To do Garudasana, you must get your body ready with Drishti (single-pointed focus) and steady attention on your breath. It is also an excellent way to bring your mind out of ignorance, mind-chatter, and ego into the present moment.

Garuda is a symbol of perseverance, protection, and food, and Garudasana brings stability, perseverance, and core strength when it is done with awareness.

Garuda is also compared to the sun and fire, so when you practice Garudasana, you should use the strength your body and mind need not just for the asana but also for the good of all people. When doing the pose, being aware of this will change your state of mind and make you feel grateful.

Garudasana improves your balance, but because your arms and legs are close to your body and your knees are bent, your center of gravity is low. This makes Eagle Pose less dangerous than most poses where you stand on one leg.

It also works the glutes and inner thighs, which are hard to reach. The pose is also a great way to stretch your shoulders.

Garudasana: Technique and Correct Form

Here's how to do the Garudasana pose.

Stand in Tadasana (Mountain Pose) with your feet a little apart, just below where you sit.

Put your hands on your hips and press your pelvis down with your hands to feel connected to the earth and grounded. As you put your feet on the ground, you should feel the crown of your head lift, and your spine lengthen.

Bend both knees, lift your right foot, and slowly cross your right thigh over your left. Then curl and hook your right foot behind your left calf. (Neither knee should hurt, and your left knee should be pointing forward.)

Reach both arms out in front of you and cross your left elbow over the top of your right arm as you wrap your left arm over your right. Slide your right hand toward your face, cross your forearms, and press your palms together while raising your elbows to shoulder height.

Stay here for five deep breaths, letting your upper back feel the stretch. Come back to Tadasana and do the same thing on the other side.

Tips for Beginners

It might be hard for you to hook the foot of your raised leg behind the calf of your standing leg and then stay balanced on your standing foot. Cross your legs as a short-term solution, but don't hook your raised foot and calf together. Instead, press the big toe of the foot on the raised leg against the floor to help you stay balanced.

Adho Mukha Svanasana is an excellent preparatory pose for Garudasana (Image via Pexels @Elina Fairytale)

Preparatory poses

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)

Prasarita Padottanasana (Wide-Legged Standing Forward Bend)

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Supta Virasana (Reclining Hero Pose)

Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose)

Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

Upavistha Konasana (Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend)

Virasana (Hero Pose)

Vrksasana (Tree Pose)

Counter Poses

Balasana (Child's Pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)

Utkata Konasana (Goddess Pose)

Setu Bandha Konasana (Bridge Pose)

Utkata Konasana is a good counter pose for Garudasana (Image via Pexels @Monstera)

Benefits of Garudasana

The benefits of the eagle pose are listed below.

Muscles: The quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and shoulders are all stretched. This stretch makes you more flexible and makes your calves and ankles stronger.

Balance: This pose improves the body's balance and helps people focus more. It works from the inside out, so the strength of the inside is taken into account here.

The hips, thighs, shoulders, and upper back are all stretched by this yoga pose.

Joints: This pose stretches all of the body's joints, including the shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips, knees, and ankles.

Toxins: Because this asana is a twist, it cleans your body of toxins. It cleans out your kidneys and gets the blood flowing to your reproductive organs.

People who say that this yoga pose is excellent and helpful for them. Fresh blood in the joints is a great help when running, and stretching the legs makes them stronger and more able to keep going.

Common Mistakes

Alignment is important. Make sure your hands, arms, and thighs are in the same place. Eagle Pose is usually done with a straight back, so a rounded back is thought to be less helpful.

