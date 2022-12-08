Carpal tunnel syndrome is basically a condition that leads to numbness, pain, and tingling sensation in the arm and hand.

It's caused when the median nerve (the major nerve of the hand that gives sensation to the index, middle finger, and thumb) gets compressed as it travels through the carpal tunnel – a passageway in the wrist. In many cases, the condition can lead to weakness and mobility loss in the hand.

Read on to learn about the symptoms and exercises that can help you manage the carpal tunnel syndrome.

Symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome

Some common symptoms of the carpal tunnel syndrome include:

Tingling in the fingers, particularly the thumb, middle, index, and ring fingers

Decreased sensation in the fingertips

Severe weakness in the hand

Loss of grip strength or unable to use hands for even small activities such as writing, holding an object, etc.

Dropping objects

Symptoms worsening at night

While there's no way to avoid these symptoms, there are certain exercises that can definitely help in pain management and reduce your chances of worsening symptoms. On that note, below are some of the best exercises that you can do for carpal tunnel syndrome.

Exercises for carpal tunnel syndrome

Mild to moderate symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome can be eased by practicing the following five exercises and stretches. The workouts are very easy and also do not require any specialized tools. The best part – you can do them anywhere – at home, office, or whenever you have time to spare. Let's get started:

1) Wrist extensor stretch

How to do the exercise?

Stretch your arm straight in the front, with your palm facing down.

Slowly bend your hand forward while stretching the back side of your wrist.

Use your opposite hand to stretch your forward even more, and hold for up to 20 seconds.

Repeat the exercise on each hand, and aim for four reps.

Do this exercise twice or thrice each day, particularly before activities that can aggravate the condition.

2) Wrist flexor stretch

How to do the exercise?

Extend your arm straight in front of you, with your palms facing up.

Slowly bend your wrist back, and allow your hand to face the floor. Use your other hand to press your wrist as far as you can go without hurting yourself.

Feel the stretch in the forearm, and hold for a few seconds.

Repeat two more times, and perform the exercise with the other hand.

You can repeat the exercise thrice per day, six days per week to see results.

3) Median nerve glide

How to do the exercise?

Make a fist with your right hand, keeping the thumb on the outside.

Allow your fingers to uncurl, and stretch your thumb and fingers out straight. Ensure that the thumb is pressed to the side of your hand.

Bend your hand backward towards your forearm, and extend your thumb out to the side.

Use your opposite hand to gently press the thumb. As you change position, hold each one for five seconds.

Release the position, and repeat the exercise a few times more. Repeat on the other side.

Do the exercise a few times a day, five days per week.

4) Hand squeeze

For the exercise, you will need a soft ball, rolled-up sock, or something similar.

How to do the exercise?

Hold the ball in your right hand, and make a fist.

Start to squeeze the ball, and continue for 10 seconds. Release and repeat.

Perform the exercise with your other hand, and do four sets.

Safety Considerations

While doing these exercises, a feeling of gentle stretch is fine and relaxing. If you feel any sharp pain or inflammation when performing these stretches, though, stop immediately, and consult your doctor. Also, ensure that you stretch your muscles gently and slowly.

Most importantly, talk to your physical therapist or doctor before starting the aforementioned exercises for carpal tunnel syndrome to seek proper guidance about which exercises would be best and safe for your condition.

