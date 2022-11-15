Doing stretching exercises immediately after a run has many benefits, like helping prevent injuries and boosting overall running performance.

Additionally, stretching can keep the muscles more flexible and help them stay in their optimum range of motion. Stretching exercises after a run help increase blood flow throughout the muscles, which enhances recovery while also eliminating lactic acid from the body.

These workouts strengthen the major running muscles and make the body less susceptible to overuse and strains. So, what are the best stretching exercises to do after a run? Read on to learn more.

Best stretching exercises to do post-run

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Standing quad stretch

This is one of the best stretching exercises that gently stretches the quadricep muscles and also targets the hip flexors for better flexibility.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet at hip distance. Slowly bend your left leg, and bring your heel up towards your hip.

Grab your left foot with your left hand, and try to pull your heel as close as possible to your hip.

Stretch gently, and pause for 20 seconds. Ensure that your other leg is straight throughout the exercise.

Bring your leg back to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

2) Figure four hip flexor stretch

It's another great exercise that opens up the hips and improves hip flexibility. It also helps relieve hip tightness and pain.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on your back, with your feet on the floor and knees bent. Move your right foot over your left knee, with the right knee bending outside.

Lift your left leg off the floor, and move it towards you while stretching gently. Grab the back of your left thigh, and slowly bring your thigh towards you.

Hold the position, and relax. After a few seconds, release, and change sides.

3) Lying hamstring stretch

It's one of the best stretching exercises to loosen tight hamstrings, which is a common issue faced by runners.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with your legs straight.

Lift your left leg, and bring it towards you. Hold the back of your leg using both hands, and interlace your fingers.

Breathe easily, and pull your legs towards you till you feel a gentle stretch in your hamstrings.

Pause for a few seconds, and switch legs.

4) Pigeon stretch

The pigeon stretch targets the hip flexors and helps loosen tight groin and hips. Additionally, it stretches the lower back and increases flexibility in the hip flexor and lower back muscles.

To do this exercise:

Begin seated with your feet together and both knees wide open on the sides.

Straighten your right leg behind you, and keep your left foot and shin bent as if you're going to step into a lunge.

Maintain this position, and lower your torso towards the floor. Take a few deep breaths, and hold the position.

Come back up, and switch legs to repeat the exercise.

5) Low lunge stretch

Low lunge stretching is one of the most basic and effective stretching exercises that gently stretch the major muscles in the lower body, relieving muscle pain and soreness after a run.

To do this exercise:

Take a lunge position with your left leg behind and right leg in the front. Ensure that your toes are pointed in the front, and upper body is straight.

Gently press down with your hands, and move your hips forward to feel a gentle stretch in the front of your hips and at the back of your leg.

Hold, and switch sides.

Takeaway

Stretching immediately after a run can feel intimidating, but it shouldn’t be ignored. If you skip the aforementioned stretching exercises, you will make your muscles more susceptible to aches and strains and let them degrade your running performance too.

For these reasons, remember to stretch immediately post-run to keep your muscles away from all types of vulnerabilities.

