5 Best Leg Stretches for Men to Increase Flexibility and Mobility

If you find it difficult to bend and touch your toes or experience muscle pain in your lower body, a few leg stretches can make a big difference.

Leg stretches are very important to increase flexibility and mobility. Improved mobility not only benefits your training but also makes everyday tasks a lot easier. It can help you train injury-free and enhance your athletic performance as well.

Whether you're a beginner or a regular gym-goer, following a regular stretching routine can help improve your flexibility and mobility. Start with the following beneficial leg stretches - all of which are easy and can be done from the comfort of your home.

Leg Stretches to Increase Flexibility and Mobility

The following five leg stretches for men can not only stretch and strengthen the legs but also improve the functions of the hip flexors, glutes, and other lower body muscles. Let's get started:

1) Hamstring/Calf Stretch

Hamstrings and calf stretches are some of the best leg workouts to gently stretch the legs.

Hamstrings are located along the back of your upper leg, moving from the thigh to your knee. They help in bending the knees and moving the hips. The calf muscles are located along the back of the lower leg. They assist you in moving the heels while walking, jumping, and running.

To stretch both muscles together

Place your left foot just in front of you, and hinge at your waist so that your torso is leaned forward towards your extended left leg.

Slowly bend your supporting knee.

Flex your left ankle so that your toes get pulled up towards your body. Hold for a few breaths, and repeat with your right foot.

2) Quadriceps Stretch

The quadriceps or quads are the muscles located in the front of the thighs. These muscles are used when you run, walk, or do lunges.

To do this stretch:

Stand straight with your left side to the wall. Place your hand on the wall for support.

Hold your right foot (outside foot) with your right hand, and lift your foot up as high as you can. Make sure to keep your thighs and knees together.

You should feel a gentle stretch in the front of your thigh.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and repeat the same with your other foot.

3) Supine Leg Stretch

The supine leg stretch is one of the most effective leg stretches that works on the hamstrings, calves, ankles, and lower back muscles. All these muscles are used while biking or running and doing daily activities.

To do this stretch:

Lie straight on your back. Keep your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bend your right knee, and move it towards your chest. Kick that leg up while straightening and pulling it towards your torso till you feel a stretch behind your leg.

Flex and point that foot five times, and perform five ankle circles in both directions.

Lower the leg to the starting position, and repeat the exercise with your other leg.

4) Inner Thigh Stretch

The inner thigh muscles mainly work to stabilize the knee joints and hips. The inner thigh stretch is one of the best leg workouts to stretch, strengthen, and tone the thigh muscles.

To do an inner thigh stretch:

Stand straight with a wide stance, and keep your hands on your sides.

Slowly bend your left knee as you move your bodyweight till you feel a gentle stretch in your right inner thigh.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and shift your weight to the opposite side; repeat with your right leg.

5) Seated Straddle

The seated straddle stretch is one of the most effective leg workouts that opens and stretches the back and inside of the legs. It's a great stretching exercise that offers relief from tightness in the inner thigh, hamstring, and groin.

To do this stretch:

Sit with your back straight on the floor, and keep your legs in a straddle position, i.e. V-shape.

Bend your torso forward while keeping your back stable, and reach forward with your hands.

Lower your chest close to the floor, and make sure to keep your knees and toes pointing up.

Hold the stretch for as long as you can, and breathe easily.

Takeaway

The aforementioned leg stretches are quite easy and are sure to improve your flexibility and mobility.

These leg stretches can help you avoid muscle strains and injuries when exercising, running, biking, or playing any sport. You can perform them either after or before a workout, or at any time when your legs feel stiff.

